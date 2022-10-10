Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky exploring new basketball series with old rival, per report
For many years, one of the best rivalries in college basketball was Kentucky-Indiana. The two programs stopped scheduling annual games after the 2011 season, which came as a disappointment for many. The Wildcats and Hoosiers have met twice since 2011 game, both times in the NCAA Tournament, and it now...
aseaofblue.com
UK visiting in-state star Jasper Johnson
Since arriving at Kentucky, John Calipari has thrived at recruiting the best players in the country. At times, that has come at the expense of not recruiting in-state prospects, which has frustrated many fans. Let’s be honest, Kentucky doesn’t produce many top-25 prospects. In fact, dating back to...
middlesboronews.com
Former UK quarterback says his son has high ceiling
Pookie Jones of Calloway County was not only Kentucky’s Mr. Football in 1989, but he also led Kentucky to the 1983 Peach Bowl and was fourth all-time in total offense at the time he graduated. He later played three years of minor league baseball before spending time in the Canadian Football League.
Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Has New Update On Quarterback Will Levis
The Kentucky Wildcats are 4-2 and remain in contention for a major bowl game this season due in no small part to star quarterback Will Levis. But his injury has the fans nervous about his status for Saturday's big game against Mississippi State. However, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has...
aseaofblue.com
UK basketball legend Dan Issel joins Big Blue Drew on the Kentucky Dad Podcast
The Kentucky Dad Podcast was blessed to hear from someone who can only be described as Kentucky basketball royalty. All-time leading men’s basketball scorer and hoops legend Dan Issel was kind enough to grace the show with his presence, and it was terrific stuff all around. First off, if...
Kentucky Offers 5-Star Class of 2024 Center Flory Bidunga
Kentucky has entered the mix for one of the top recruits in the Class of 2024. Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound center out of Kokomo High School (Indiana), announced on Tuesday that he's been offered by the Wildcats. Ranked as the No. 4 recruit in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports, Bidunga ...
spectrumnews1.com
UK unveils new men’s and women’s basketball team posters
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Wildcat basketball fans listen up. The University of Kentucky has unveiled both the men’s and women’s team posters for the 2022-23 season. Both posters feature the entire 2022-23 player roster. The men’s poster centers on the program’s “Chase Greatness” theme while anticipating the drama and theatrical pageantry of college basketball with the tag line: “Coming Soon To An Arena Near You.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops introduces Chris Stapleton at flood relief event, says, 'I've never been more proud to be a Kentuckian'
Mark Stoops was among those on hand on Tuesday night for a flood relief benefit concert to benefit Eastern Kentucky, and the Wildcats coach said something that the Bluegrass faithful will love. Stoops walked on stage to introduce country music superstar Chris Stapleton, and said, “I’ve been here 10 years...
UK associate athletics director arrested for DUI
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A member of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's staff has been charged with DUI. Lexington Police said Chris Woolard was found on Monday in his car, which was resting on the sidewalk next to a fence still in gear. Police said Woolard was covered in vomit...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
lanereport.com
Schneider Electric to invest $46 million to modernize manufacturing plants in Kentucky and Nebraska
— Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced it will invest about $46 million in its Lexington, KY and Lincoln, NE manufacturing plants to modernize their operations and increase circuit breaker and related electrical product output for its customers in the U.S. and Canada.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a gorgeous day across the Commonwealth, but big changes are just ahead. Another powerful fall cold front sweeps in here Wednesday night, bringing the potential for strong storms before another big blast of cold. Clouds will thicken on Wednesday as our big fall storm...
WKYT 27
Lexington teacher healthy one day, then fighting for her life the next; how the community is rallying around her family
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “It’s all overwhelming and crazy. I mean to even think I would be having this interview because of the story going on.”. That’s because just 20 weeks ago, 46-year-old Emily Presley was completely healthy. A STEM teacher at Wellington Elementary School, wife to Jeff Presley, and mother to 13-year-old Jackson and 16-year-old Ella. In May, Presley came down with what she thought was a cold. A few days later, she knew something was really wrong.
WKYT 27
Woman killed in Scott County crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman was killed in a crash in Scott County on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says an SUV hit another car at the intersection of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The coroner says 23-year-old Hannah Mundy, of Jessamine County, died at the scene. We’re...
wymt.com
Ky. police departments warn of scams on their Facebook pages
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A new warning as you scroll through social media or before you open that new text or email. “When we posted for the Breast Cancer Awareness month, we put that patch on there. Then they started popping up. They made this shirt with our special patch for the breast cancer awareness month,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
fox56news.com
Semi-truck full of Mountain Dew cans catches fire, shuts down Bluegrass Parkway
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Tuesday morning semi-truck fire shut down portions of the Bluegrass Parkway in Woodford County. The Anderson County Fire Department said they were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. for an accident on a bridge over the Kentucky River in Woodford County. When they arrived, the semi-truck involved was fully engulfed.
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
