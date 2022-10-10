Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview
Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wlen.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash
Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
13abc.com
USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston. Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July...
13abc.com
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Fox 19
Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
Local pizza-maker named top finalist in national pizza making contest
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — October is National Pizza Month and with over 94% of Americans consuming pizza regularly, it's safe to say demand is high for and orders most likely are, too. That means there have to be some pretty fast pizza makers out there. One local restaurant manager is...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
wktn.com
Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County
A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
13abc.com
Chase ends with crash into two parked vehicles whose owners slept through the ordeal
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police pursuit in the middle of the night ended with a crash Megan Jeffries never saw coming. In fact, she never even knew it happened. “We slept through all of it somehow and came out the next morning,” said Jeffries. The chase and crash...
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
13abc.com
Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
wlen.com
Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
Yellow perch fishing brightens Lighthouse Festival: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Autumn fish fries are a tradition all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, and a bone of contention for a legion of dedicated fishermen. There has been a decided lack of yellow perch being caught from Lake Erie in recent years, a fish that has long been the staple of Friday fish fries in the region.
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
