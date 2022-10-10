ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Look Ahead: Week 9 Preview

Wauseon (6-2, 5-1 NWOAL) @ Archbold (7-1, 5-1 NWOAL) 7pm. Archbold has won the last five meetings between the Fulton County rivals and this year’s contest has playoff and league title implications. Both teams have one-league loss (to Liberty Center) and the loser of this game will fall out...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
High School Football PRO

Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Archbold High School football team will have a game with Wauseon High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00.
WAUSEON, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city

Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 10 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

USMS: Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused in the murder of Catherine Craig is now in police custody, according to U.S. Marshals. According to the United States Marshals Service Cleveland, Steven Weaver was arrested in Houston. Toledo Police previously issued a murder warrant for Weaver in connection to the July...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Magnificent mural on the Maumee River will be finished this week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City River Wall is in the home stretch. The statement piece is painted on dozens of ADM grain silos along the Maumee River near the DiSalle Bridge. After more than a year of painting, it will be finished this week. The mural has truly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County

A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo

WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Benefit planned for children of Ben and Max Morrissey

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The friends and family of Ben and Max Morrissey, the brothers that perished in a refinery fire in September, have organized a benefit to raise money for their children. 100% of the proceeds from the Ben & Max Morrissey Memorial 5k Run/Walk will go to the...
OREGON, OH
wlen.com

Lenawee Deputy Receives County Medal of Honor and Life Saving Award

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy, Bill Warner, received the County Medal of Honor and the Life Saving Award at Wednesday’s Board of Commissioners Meeting. On the morning of September 8th, near Morenci, Deputy Warner was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with improper plates. It was discovered that both the driver and passenger had numerous outstanding felony warrants for their arrest from multiple jurisdictions.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

