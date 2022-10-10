ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Tuesday is last day to register to vote for November 8 elections

By Kasey Johns
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Tuesday is the last day to register to vote ahead of the November 8 midterm elections.

Travis County Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant says it's important that everyone cast a ballot, with seven statewide seats including the governor’s office, along with congressional, legislative, municipal and school board seats, and a number of bond elections as well.

"All elections are important, but we are hoping for a higher than usual turnout for the midterm and the first step in making that happen is to register as many eligible voters as possible," said Elfant. "With our tremendous growth attracting many people from other states to move here, we are working to make sure they know voter registration is handled through the tax office and where they can find a voter registration location."

Through the deadline on Tuesday, volunteer registrars will be holding a number of voter registration locations across the county - some even up until the midnight deadline Tuesday night.

Elfant says it's too late to count on a registration application being postmarked in time by the Postal Service.

"This is important because we cannot accept voter registration applications postmarked after Oct. 11. You will still be registered to vote but will not be eligible to do so for the Nov. 8 midterm election," said Elfant.

Each county handles its own voter registration data. Details for Williamson County can be found here , while details for Hays County can be found here .

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins on Monday, Oct. 24, running through Friday, Oct. 4. Oct. 28 is the deadline to request an absentee or vote-by-mail ballot.

