Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
KING-5
Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week
SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky
This doorbell camera in Seattle, Washington captured a fireball shooting across the evening sky.Michael Snyder… The post WATCH: Doorbell Camera Captures ‘Fireball’ Soaring Through Seattle Sky appeared first on Outsider.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
nwpb.org
Tacoma unveils Black Lives Matter mural
Along Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma, the city’s new Black Lives Matter mural unfolds across the 23,000 square-foot Tollefson Plaza in bright colors. The mural cascades down the steps of the plaza and from different viewpoints, it reveals different faces, messages and meanings. The challenging space makes the viewer work to absorb the mural — something lead-artist Dionne Bonner wanted.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
everout.com
The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Monday | Tuesday | Wednesday | Thursday | Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day MONDAY. COMMUNITY.
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
Australian man who went missing found in Renton
Stanley Haviland, who went missing on Oct. 5, has now been found in Renton. RPD reports that he has been reunited with his family and appreciates the public’s help in the search. Original Story:. Renton police are asking for the public’s help to find an Australian man who has...
Chronicle
Man Falls to Death at Point Defiance in Tacoma After Climbing Cliff to Escape Rising Tide
A 42-year-old man died Sunday evening at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma after he tried to climb a cliff to escape the rising tide and fell about 200 feet. The man has not been publicly identified, and a cause of death has not been determined. Tacoma Police Department officers were dispatched at about 4:10 p.m. to Five Mile Drive after a person found the man's body in the water.
thetacomaledger.com
It’s soup season in Tacoma
Go check out some of the best soups available in Tacoma. The best thing about autumn is that it’s officially soup season. I’m a soup gal. I eat soup at least once a week. I bring it as my lunch and microwave it in Tupperware. I can eat it for dinner every night and not get bored. I have made it in a Crock-ot and I have made it over a campfire. I love almost every soup I encounter.
southsoundmag.com
Onion Ring Lovers, Unite
Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
Seattle cat in the running for National Hambone Award
SEATTLE — A Seattle cat is in the running for some widespread recognition - a National Hambone Award. The competition is entering its 14th year, and brings awareness to the wild things that can happen to our pets, and how pet insurance can help us care for them. Nationwide...
KING-5
Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors
TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
KOMO News
Couple arrested in Seattle for assaulting man with brass knuckles, switchblade
SEATTLE, Wash. — An engaged couple was arrested in downtown Seattle Thursday evening after police said they used brass knuckles and a switchblade knife, two illegal weapons, to assault a 47-year-old man during an altercation. At around 6:15 p.m., Seattle police officers doing emphasis patrols in downtown were notified...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
knkx.org
Bassist and music educator Chuck Deardorf has died
Seattle's "first-call" bassist for nearly four decades, Chuck Deardorf also served as the jazz program director at Cornish College of the Arts. He died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19. A mainstay of the Seattle music scene, Deardorf also worked with nationally-touring artists. He was almost as well-known for his...
