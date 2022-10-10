ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tatum Raises $41.5M to Speed up Blockchain Application Development

London-based blockchain development platform Tatum announced that it has raised $41.5 million in a Series A funding round to speed up marketing, educational efforts as well as community building. All these are aimed at slashing the complexity and time-to-market of creating blockchain-based applications critical to digital finance and Web 3.0.
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!

October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
Google partners with Coinbase to accept crypto for its cloud services

American multinational technology company Google has recently announced that it is partnering with Coinbase to let select users pay for its cloud services with cryptocurrencies early next year, while the exchange would draw on Google’s cloud infrastructure. In a competitive, quickly expanding sector where Google’s leading competitors do not...
21Shares launches a physical ETP on Nasdaq Dubai

Switzerland-based crypto investment product firm 21Shares is debuting a physical Bitcoin exchange-trading product (ETP) in the United Arab Emirates. On October 12, the company announced that the new 21Shares Bitcoin ETP has begun trading on the global stock market Nasdaq Dubai under the ticker ABTC. Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO...
Metaverse is a Tool to Construct New Economies – Animoca CEO

Yat Siu, the co-founder, and CEO of Animoca Brands has thrown his weight behind the metaverse as a tool to onboard new economies that will profit adopters. While speaking during the Future Blockchain Summit, Siu expressed his thoughts about the much talked about metaverse. While speaking on the topic, Sui...
Metamask users can now buy crypto directly from their bank accounts

With new capabilities that make it simpler for its users to buy cryptocurrency, software crypto wallet Metamask maintains its leadership position in the market for cryptocurrency wallets. On October 13, Sardine, a platform for rapid ACH settlements, announced a collaboration with ConsenSys to enable users of Metamask in the United...
Crypto.com to Commit €150M to Build Out its New Headquarters in Paris

Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com has announced Paris, the capital of France as its European headquarters. This announcement followed the new financing of €150 million which approximates $145.8 million that the exchange plans to inject into the establishment of its France market. Additionally, the firm plans to hire new...
Solana-based DeFi Trading Platform Mango Markets faces a $100M hack

The Solana-based spot margin and perpetual futures crypto trading platform Mango Markets lost $100 million owing to an attack in the second $100 million decentralized finance (DeFi) breach this week. Mango Markets reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that a hacker had used an oracle price manipulation to steal funds from the platform’s treasury.
The Lithuania New Crypto Laws – The Way Out With Gofaizen & Sherle

As cryptocurrency transitions from speculative investment to a balanced portfolio stablemate, governments worldwide remain divided on how to regulate the emerging asset class. With the growing number of crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) in the EU, and in light of today’s global challenges, as well as the increased risk of money laundering and terrorist financing with virtual currencies, there have been calls for the European Union’s institutions to speed up the process of implementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA).
Cosmos finds new bug before a potential attack

Stories of blockchain ecosystems being exploited in recent months abound, whether as a result of coding faults or unhappy workers. The cybersecurity team at Cosmos has been conducting rigorous audits as a preventative step after the most well-known breach in recent months saw Binance Smart Chain, or BNB, exploited for several million dollars’ worths of BNB.
Ripple Forms New Partnership in France and Sweden as ODL Demand Soars

As demand for Ripple’s products in Europe continues to rise, the blockchain payments firm has forged new relationships with startups in France and Sweden. According to reports, Lemonway, a French online banking company, and Ripple have reached an agreement. Lemonway will use Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to support its...
Stellar Floats $100M Fund For Developers on its Ecosystem

Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), a registered non-profit organization in a bid to encourage developers to build on the Soroban smart contract platform, has launched $100 million in funding. According to the platform, the smart contract went live on Futurenet on October 11. Soroban is a test network designed with a...
QANplatform faces a $1M Bridge Hack, QANX token plummets by 90%

The well-known quantum-resistant layer 1 blockchain QANplatform recently witnessed a hack, where the attacker stole $1 million. Since the hack, the price of its native QANX coin has dropped by more than 90%. On Tuesday at 05:01 EST, QANplatform stated that its smart contract bridge had been compromised and that...
