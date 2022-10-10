Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Lightning Network Rival and Bitcoin Scaling Solution ‘Softnotes’ Starts Community Presale!
October 12 2022, Illinois, US: Softnotes overcome all the scaling issues of the Lightning Network that have thwarted its progress in El Salvador. They enable feeless, private, instant, and decentralized Bitcoin micro-payments without the Lightning network’s trade-offs and complexity. Softnotes make it easier for merchants to accept Bitcoin and are enabled by the world’s fastest blockchain, a new layer-one blockchain protocol that processes over 1 million transactions per second.
thecoinrise.com
Metaverse is a Tool to Construct New Economies – Animoca CEO
Yat Siu, the co-founder, and CEO of Animoca Brands has thrown his weight behind the metaverse as a tool to onboard new economies that will profit adopters. While speaking during the Future Blockchain Summit, Siu expressed his thoughts about the much talked about metaverse. While speaking on the topic, Sui...
thecoinrise.com
Blockchain.com Now Holds the Singapore-Issued DPT License
Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange based in London has received in-principle regulatory approval for a Digital Payment Token (DPT) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Interestingly, this report comes barely 24 hours after Coinbase received the same license in Singapore. On the whole, Singapore’s friendly and welcoming ambiance has...
thecoinrise.com
21Shares launches a physical ETP on Nasdaq Dubai
Switzerland-based crypto investment product firm 21Shares is debuting a physical Bitcoin exchange-trading product (ETP) in the United Arab Emirates. On October 12, the company announced that the new 21Shares Bitcoin ETP has begun trading on the global stock market Nasdaq Dubai under the ticker ABTC. Hany Rashwan, co-founder and CEO...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecoinrise.com
London-Based BVNK Wins VASP Registration in Spain
Cryptocurrency banking and payment platform BVNK is successful in its registration and can now operate in Spain as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). Henceforth, the London-based payment platform can offer its products and services to corporates across the county based on local regulations. Markedly, the approval from the central...
thecoinrise.com
Cosmos finds new bug before a potential attack
Stories of blockchain ecosystems being exploited in recent months abound, whether as a result of coding faults or unhappy workers. The cybersecurity team at Cosmos has been conducting rigorous audits as a preventative step after the most well-known breach in recent months saw Binance Smart Chain, or BNB, exploited for several million dollars’ worths of BNB.
thecoinrise.com
Google partners with Coinbase to accept crypto for its cloud services
American multinational technology company Google has recently announced that it is partnering with Coinbase to let select users pay for its cloud services with cryptocurrencies early next year, while the exchange would draw on Google’s cloud infrastructure. In a competitive, quickly expanding sector where Google’s leading competitors do not...
thecoinrise.com
Crypto.com to Commit €150M to Build Out its New Headquarters in Paris
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com has announced Paris, the capital of France as its European headquarters. This announcement followed the new financing of €150 million which approximates $145.8 million that the exchange plans to inject into the establishment of its France market. Additionally, the firm plans to hire new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoinrise.com
Ripple Forms New Partnership in France and Sweden as ODL Demand Soars
As demand for Ripple’s products in Europe continues to rise, the blockchain payments firm has forged new relationships with startups in France and Sweden. According to reports, Lemonway, a French online banking company, and Ripple have reached an agreement. Lemonway will use Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) to support its...
thecoinrise.com
OpenSea reportedly launches its NFT marketplace on Avalanche
While NFT activity remains sluggish, some of the industry’s top players have teamed up to broaden its appeal. The most recent to do so is the world’s largest NFT marketplace OpenSea, which reportedly debuted natively on layer-1 blockchain Avalanche. According to a recent report by TechCrunch, Vice President...
thecoinrise.com
The Lithuania New Crypto Laws – The Way Out With Gofaizen & Sherle
As cryptocurrency transitions from speculative investment to a balanced portfolio stablemate, governments worldwide remain divided on how to regulate the emerging asset class. With the growing number of crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) in the EU, and in light of today’s global challenges, as well as the increased risk of money laundering and terrorist financing with virtual currencies, there have been calls for the European Union’s institutions to speed up the process of implementing the Regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA).
thecoinrise.com
Solana-based DeFi Trading Platform Mango Markets faces a $100M hack
The Solana-based spot margin and perpetual futures crypto trading platform Mango Markets lost $100 million owing to an attack in the second $100 million decentralized finance (DeFi) breach this week. Mango Markets reported on Twitter on Tuesday night that a hacker had used an oracle price manipulation to steal funds from the platform’s treasury.
thecoinrise.com
Charles Hoskinson Severe Ties With the XRP Community
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has publicly announced that he is severing all ties with the XRP community. In the last few days, Hoskinson has been the object of ridicule for some members of the XRP community in relation to the ‘conspiracy’ statement he made about Ripple and XRP during an online interview.
Comments / 0