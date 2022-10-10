Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announcement.

“Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”

Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s tribes as reasons for their endorsement.

"Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community," the leaders said. "When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together."

The conference will be held at the Petroleum Club Event Center in Oklahoma City.