Oklahoma State

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership's Hofmeister Endorsement

 4 days ago
UPDATE: In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announcement.

“Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”

This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Leaders from the five largest tribes in the state will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to endorse State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister as Oklahoma’s next governor.

According to a press release emailed to News 9 and News On 6, tribal leaders cite Hofmeister's respect for tribal sovereignty and her commitment to work with the state’s tribes as reasons for their endorsement.

"Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community," the leaders said. "When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together."

The conference will be held at the Petroleum Club Event Center in Oklahoma City.

kaynation
3d ago

notice how he doesn't even mention how he has treated the tribes. N he just wants to claim he has thousands of votes from them. Well this tribal member will be voting blue this year.

mama
3d ago

Stitt needs to go. He isnt about oklahoma hes all about himself. And like it or not Stitt, Oklahoma is full of Native Americans and you have not respected them. You show more respect for hard core criminals that youve set free

Moveon
3d ago

Dippstitt, just like the orange hemorrhoid will lie straight to your face. And, like the orange hemorrhoid has corrupted Oklahomans Government to a state that’s in THE WORST shape I’ve ever seen. If not for Fed COVID 1.8 billion and Putin’s war driving up oil tax revenues, and never forget Marijuana taxes! Stitt is responsible for nothing positive and is responsible for all the out of control corruption.

