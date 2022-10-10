Read full article on original website
All You Need to Know about Dennis Quaid
When I think of Dennis Quaid, the first thing that comes to mind is Parent Trap and how good of an actor he was. He is often cast as a roguish charmer and Western renegade, each time giving his audience nothing less than perfection. The actor was born in Texas on April 9th, 1954, and lived there throughout his childhood. He is currently 68 years and is an impressive 6 feet. Dennis has shown undeniable talent, received two Golden Globes nominations, and is the owner of a Hollywood Walk of Fame star. These are just some of the extraordinary achievements the icon has had so far. He is not only an actor but also a musician, television producer and voice actor.
Could Rebecca Romijn Be a Future RHOBH?
When Rebecca Romijn was growing up, she didn’t have a clue she’d become a famous model, a famous actress, and eventually go on to marry two of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities, yet here she is. She’s a true beauty from the inside out – a woman with a stellar reputation for being kind and easy to work with (not always easy in Hollywood). She and her husband recently appeared on an episode of Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live,” to discuss her future. Her own husband, Jerry O’Connell, had a proposition for the Bravo host, and it has everything to do with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s not the only Real Housewives story her name has been attached to lately, either.
The Top Cast & Characters of the Heroes Series
It seems like yesterday that Heroes aired on our TV screens and became one of the most-watched American superhero drama series. The NBC TV series would become one of its most successful in that decade. Heroes premiered on September 25, 2006, and kept us glued until its last episode on February 8, 2010.
Nine Famous Celebrity Cameos in Parks and Recreation
The seven-season NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation is known for its cast of notable actors, including Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Retta, and Jim O’Heir. It received numerous nominations and accolades, including 14 Primetime Emmy Award nominations (two for Outstanding Comedy Series), a Golden Globe Award win for Amy Poehler’s performance, and a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. All this contributed to its massive popularity, which gave the producers an opportunity to cast some big-name cameos. Without further ado, here is a list of the famous cameos that appeared in the show.
She-Hulk: Whose Show Is This?-Recap
There was a chance for redemption, to put this show on track…aaaand it’s gone, at least for now. It’s smart to at least try to be fair in stating that in this episode, She-Hulk had the opportunity to cap off the season in a way that might have restored the faith of a lot of fans, but it feels as though things not only went off the rails, it feels as though the character was given control of the rails and, as one might have expected, she made it clear that her way was the only way that appeared to make sense.
Meet Fran Drescher: An Actress, Writer, Comedian, and Activist
Fran Drescher was born on September 30, 1957, and is a sensation many admire. The stunning actress is a comedian and an activist, and if that isn’t enough, she is also a writer. Most people know her from the television sitcom, The Nanny, and I can assure you that Fran does not lack when it comes to talent. Her ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, helped her create and produce the famous sitcom.
HBO Max Releases the Official Velma Teaser
Velma is here and fans are not happy. Scooby-Doo is an iconic property that still resonates with most of the world today. When the first airing of the series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!, arrived in 1969, people fell in love with Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Fred, and the lovable brains of the group, Velma. Even after the show’s cancellation, various spin-offs and movies have been made involving Scooby-Doo and the gang. Recently, Warner Brothers canceled Scoob! Holiday Haunt, though the news was vastly overshadowed by the studio also scrapping Batgirl as well. Still, Velma was in development, and this adult-animated series would focus on the genius of Mystery Inc.
A Solo Groot Movie. Could It Work?
Maybe I should start off by saying that Groot is an interesting character and has been for a while, but thinking that a solo movie would work has created an argument among fans and writers at this point that would be best to remain apart from, but that doesn’t get the article written.
Brendan Fraser Gives His Take on Why Tom Cruise’s Mummy Reboot Bombed
Brendan Fraser is currently on cloud nine thanks to his sudden resurgence in the limelight. That’s all due to Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of The Whale, which is about a 600-pound reclusive English teacher who has decided to eat himself to death. That’s due to the tragic loss of his gay lover. However, his battle with severe obesity gives him a chance to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for redemption. The actor is making his media rounds to promote the film and the topic of The Mummy came up during his interview with Variety.
How Is It So Hard to Figure Out Comic Movies?
There’s something to be said about comic book movies since there are great examples of this genre and there are horrible ones that probably shouldn’t have been made, but were decent attempts at the time. But one has to wonder how hard it is to make a comic book movie work since at this time it’s easy to see how many people actually disdain this genre and how many absolutely love it. But the fact remains that there are so many comic book movies out there that don’t work as well as they should and it’s kind of tough to figure out why some movies turn out to be as horrible as they are. One reason could be that a lot of directors have their own vision and don’t want to deviate from it, which means that it could be ego or it could be the fact that they don’t want to tell the same story that’s been seen in the comics already. Still, there is something to be said for having a set of blueprints in the comics that makes it hard to imagine why the stories that have been laid down aren’t being used as they are. Granted, there are other reasons that this happens, and I’ll go into them in a second. But trying as hard as one can to keep the comics as accurate as they were while still on the page would be favorable, even if it’s not bound to happen.
Underrated Romance Movie: About Time
There are a lot of movies out there that deal with time travel, and a lot of them have their own rules when it comes to traipsing through one timeline or another. For a long time, it felt as though the Back to the Future movies might have written the rules that really mattered, but the fallacy behind this line of thinking has been pointed out quite a few times since the movies were released so long ago.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Just Like Every Mom
When Jennifer Love Hewitt was born in 1979, she had no idea she’d become a major celebrity inside of ten years. However, that’s exactly what happened to the Texas native when she was 10. She won a talent show beauty pageant, and a talent agent advised her mother and father to take her to California to be a star. They thought she had what it took to become a superstar, and they were not wrong.
Pete Davidson Will Be Voicing a Transformer
Voice roles have evolved along with other acting styles over the years, and it’s been seen that more and more actors who are well-known for their live-action roles have taken on voice-acting as well in one project or another. The Transformers franchise has never really been known for the large number of highly-skilled voice talents that have given voice to some of their more recognizable characters, but the movies have made use of some very notable actors from the first animated movie onward.
Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series
Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.
David Gordon Green Talks About The Upcoming Exorcist Sequel
The latest saga of Laurie Strode, and Michael Myers is coming to an end. David Gordon Green shocked audiences with an excellent reboot/sequel to the original Halloween feature from 1978 that brought back the return of final girl favorite Laurie Strode, who died first in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers in a fiery car crash. Strode would return in Halloween: H20, reconning every film after Halloween II. The explanation was that Strode had faked her death to get away from Michael. She officially died in Halloween: Resurrection before returning in the 2018 reboot.
Issa Rae Criticizes Hollywood For Enabling Ezra Miller
Silly question to ask because it’s hard not to know who the actor is at this point. Miller has successfully made a name for themselves in Tinseltown thanks to works such as We Need To Talk About Kevin and of course, The Flash, with the latter, finally releasing his first solo film on June 23, 2023. However, the problem with Ezra Miller isn’t their acting ability; The Flash star is a gifted individual who has surely earned their spot in big DC projects, but the actor’s issues stem from their personal life that has overshadowed all the good roles they’ve done. Worse yet, Warner Brothers doesn’t seem to care as rumors have it that the studio is dead set on releasing The Flash next year. The studio reportedly spent over $200 million on the production of the feature, so the chances of the upcoming superhero flick getting axed like Batgirl are slim to none, despite the disgusting allegations levied against Miller.
The Devil in the White City Loses It’s Director and Keanu Reeves
The trouble continues for The Devil in the White City. The Erik Larson book had its rights purchased back in 2010 by Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. Originally, it was meant for the actor to adapt it into a film; however, plans change all the time in Tinseltown, and Hulu purchased the series in 2019. It was ordered to series in August 2022. DiCaprio will no longer serve as the lead and is now an executive producer alongside Martin Scorsese (who was originally tapped as the director for the feature), Rick Yarn, Jennifer Davisson, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, and Mark Lafferty.
Remembering Angela Lansbury: Actress Dies at 96
Legends won’t be here forever, but thankfully their memories, especially when recorded, will be preserved for future generations to enjoy, should they wish to know how and why the current state of entertainment has been allowed to flourish. In all fairness, it is a concentrated effort made by many within the entertainment industry, both those who are famous and stand in front of the camera and those who are not seen, helping to create the magic from behind the scenes. Those such as Angela Lansbury, who has been around for decades, creating a presence within the industry that can easily be labeled as impressive and inspirational in many ways, have done a great deal to push entertainment forward by contributing their own talents. Sadly, there comes a day when the people we’ve come to enjoy and admire are no longer with us, as the bill comes due for all of us at some point. The best any individual can hope for is that they will be remembered fondly by those who are left behind and will leave several great memories that those who remember them will gladly share with those who will listen.
Movie Review: The Babysitter (2017)
Surprisingly, “The Babysitter” is one of the best films produced by Joseph McGinty Nichol, popularly known as McG, which, to be honest, is not saying much because the director of Charlie’s Angels or Terminator: Salvation is not exactly the filmmaker of our days. But even if we ignore that, The Babysitter is an entertaining horror movie that, even though it does not deliver on everything promised in the first twenty minutes of its filming, should delight fans of the genre. Just be sure to go into it without expecting it to be something as critical or self-aware.
