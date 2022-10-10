Read full article on original website
Related
superhits106.com
Guttenberg lands $500,000 grant for water infrastructure
The city of Guttenberg has received a $500,00 grant to help improve its water system from the federal Community Development Block Grant program. Grants were awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and project readiness.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Receives Results from Water Sampling
I am text block. Click edit button to change this text. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
superhits106.com
DNR to stock Heritage Pond with trout
Iowa DNR plans to stock Heritage Pond in Dubuque with 1,000 to 2,000 rainbow trout next week on Wednesday at 3 pm. A release states that children age 15 or younger can fish for trout when accompanied by an adult with a fishing license who has paid the trout fee but must limit their catch to one per day. The state’s stocking program is funded by the sales of a trout fee. An annual fishing license is $22 for residents and $48 for nonresidents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
KWQC
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
superhits106.com
Drug Arrest On the Julien Dubuque Bridge
Dubuque Police made a drug arrest Thursday around 3am on the Julien Dubuque bridge. 53 year old Robert Beau of Dubuque was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
‘Medical grade replica,’ not human remains, found in Clinton County landfill
CLINTON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The suspected human remains found in the Clinton County landfill were found to be a ‘medical grade replica,’ according to deputies. Tuesday the suspected femur bone was examined by a Forensic Anthropologist at the State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s office in a media release. It was determined the suspected bone was a “professional grade medical replica” of a human femur.
Great! Now We Have To Worry About Mountain Lions in Iowa & Illinois
It seems like we write about mountain lions a lot here. Remember the Mountain Lion Who Broke Into a Home To See Taxidermy Animals? Or the Woman Caught On Video Walking Down the Street With A Full-Grown Lion Throwing a Temper Tantrum?. Just some wacky stories, right?. Seems like mountain...
superhits106.com
$1 million awarded to extend roadway in Dyersville industrial park
The Iowa Transportation Commission has awarded just over $1 million to extend the roadway running through Dyersville’s industrial park. The commission approved a RISE grant to extend Industrial Parkway SW in the city’s West Industrial Park by about 1,500 feet. The grant is meant to be a 50% match of the $2.06 million project, which would open up four more lots in the park over a 38-acre area.
superhits106.com
H.R. Cook Stepping Down As GM of Five Flags Center
H.R. Cook is resigning as the General Manager of Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. Cook will depart Five Flags Center and ASM Global, the company that manages Five Flags, on Friday, October. 21st. According to a report, Cook is resigning to become regional vice president of Venuworks Management Company, an Iowa company that provides customized management solutions for arenas, stadiums, theaters and convention centers throughout the country. Cook has been the General Manager of the Five Flags Center since 2016 and has worked for ASM Global since 1999.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Message To Iowa Drivers Who Block Lanes To Turn Into Coffeehouse Drive-Thrus
There's already enough road construction going on and we don't need one more issue to make traffic flow even slower. I understand very well needing your morning coffee and going to a fave coffeehouse to get it on the way to work. Seriously, there's a Davenport coffee stop that knows my order as soon as they see me by now. I get the coffee need.
superhits106.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
superhits106.com
Student breaks nose of another in Dubuque university library
Police say one student assaulted another in a Dubuque university’s library Tuesday, resulting in a broken nose and other facial injuries. 19 year old Kyle Wright of Dubuque was arrested around 6 pm on Tuesday at Clarke University on an assault with injury charge after he punched another student, 18 year old Brick Cornell of Dubuque, 10-15 times.
superhits106.com
No injuries in Dubuque crash that left vehicle overturned
Dubuque police report no injuries in a three-vehicle crash that left one vehicle overturned on Thursday. 53 year old Kurt Stierman of Dubuque was traveling north on Alpine Street at about 12:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at a stop sign before entering traffic on University Avenue. Stierman’s vehicle struck another vehicle driven east on University by 21 year old Matthew Costa of Plainfield, Ill. The collision caused Costa’s vehicle to overturn and strike a vehicle parked on University. Stierman was cited with failure to obey a stop sign.
A Large Section of One Major Rockford Road Will Be Completely Shut Down This Week
I apologize for being the bearer of bad news, but if driving on Mulford Rd. is a regular part of your daily commute, prepare yourself for some traffic headaches over the next few weeks in Rockford. Illinois Construction Season Isn't Over Yet. Besides enjoying local apple orchards, changing leaves, and...
KWQC
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Warrant served to woman wanted by Davenport police on theft charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted by Davenport police had her warrant served, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Jennifer Dietz, 39, was wanted by the Davenport Police Department for second-degree theft. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said, Dietz was served during a traffic stop and...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
Comments / 0