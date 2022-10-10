ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

IE Voice

Electricity Bills Could Rise: Why You Should Be Concerned

Released on September 28th, the study Paying for Electricity in California: How Residential Rate Design Impacts Equity and Electrification, was authored by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business and commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan research nonprofit organization. The report gathers data from...
IE Voice

California Leading the Way to Carbon Neutrality

In yet another big step forward for Gov. Gavin Newsom and his goal to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Advance Clean Cars II rule requiring all new car sales in the state to be zero emission. Air pollution is a...
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire’s multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.

