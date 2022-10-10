Read full article on original website
3200 Students Begin Service Year as #CaliforniansForAll College Corps Fellows
This month, the first cohort of 3,200 students under California’s new College Corp program will begin their first academic year as fellows in 46 colleges – including the University of California and California State systems, community colleges and private institutions. Sworn in by Gov. Gavin Newsom at a...
Bill Offering $1000 Tax Breaks for Families Without Cars Vetoed by Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement last week announcing that Senate Bill (SB) 457 was among a slew of bills sent back to the Legislature without his signature. SB 457 proposed a $1000 tax credit to California households with zero registered vehicles. “Addressing climate change is one of...
Electricity Bills Could Rise: Why You Should Be Concerned
Released on September 28th, the study Paying for Electricity in California: How Residential Rate Design Impacts Equity and Electrification, was authored by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Energy Institute at the Haas School of Business and commissioned by Next 10, a nonpartisan research nonprofit organization. The report gathers data from...
California Leading the Way to Carbon Neutrality
In yet another big step forward for Gov. Gavin Newsom and his goal to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has approved the Advance Clean Cars II rule requiring all new car sales in the state to be zero emission. Air pollution is a...
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On November 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
The I.E. VOICE is the publication where the Inland Empire's multicultural community interests, concerns, and reporting needs converge. Our journalism delivered via multiple platforms, websites, e-newsletters, social media channels, and print speaks to the multi-ethnic perspectives and concerns regarding governmental, environmental, health, housing, criminal justice, education, and general welfare of residents unlike other local news organizations. The IE VOICE, informs and engages the community through investigative, beat, and commentary reporting meeting the needs of a rapidly expanding inland region.
