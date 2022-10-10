ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media after returning from Arizona

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

Nick Sirianni talks about 5-0 record, preparations for division rival 22:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles return to Philadelphia undefeated after Sunday's 20-17 win in Arizona. Head coach Nick Sirianni will speak with the media Monday afternoon.

The press conference is expected to begin at 2:45 p.m.

  • What : Eagles' Nick Sirianni to speak with media
  • When : Monday, Oct. 10
  • Time : 2:45 p.m.
  • Where : Watch the press conference in the video below.

NBC Sports

Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week

The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
NBC Sports

Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson practicing for Eagles

The Eagles only had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday, so Thursday was the first real chance to see how their injured players are progressing ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys. That group of injured players includes three starting offensive linemen who missed some or all of last...
NBC Sports

Eagles' Jordan Davis battles bug in an epic showdown

Back in high school, Philadelphia Eagles rookie tackle Jordan Davis proved to be an excellent defender inside the classroom, according to Reddit. Redditor u/Dapper_Bed posted a video on Thursday to the r/Eagles subreddit which was recorded by his girlfriend who attended Mallard Creek High School in North Carolina with Davis. The video shows a young Davis hilariously saving his classmates from a bug that was flying around a ceiling light.
CBS Philly

Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS. 
CBS Philly

Eagles' Nick Sirianni says 5-0 record hasn't changed team's mindset

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's going to be a busy weekend for sports fans in Philadelphia. While Red October is taking over the city, we can't forget about our undefeated Eagles. The Birds are getting ready to host their division rival, the Cowboys, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Head coach Nick Sirianni says their 5-0 record hasn't changed their mindset. "I think they're handling it great. What do I think of when you handle it great is that you're preparing and practicing the same way when your 5-0 as when your 0-0 or 2-5 or whatever it is and that's what I see," Sirianni said. Sirianni also says the team is "playing for each other" and that their "greatest motivation."The Eagles-Cowboys game is Sunday at 8:20 p.m. 
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS: Rally for Red October Bus Tour returns ahead of Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies Rally for Red October Bus Tour will return Friday ahead of Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves. First pitch between the Phillies and Braves will be at 4:37 p.m.Former Phillies Mickey Morandini and Tommy Greene will be special guests on the double-decker bus. Fans at each stop will be invited to sign the The Rally for Red Red October Bus with "Go Phillies" messages and get postseason freebies, including a Red October rally towel, a cheer poster and more. Here's the bus tour schedule: 10:30 a.m. – Chickie's & Pete's (1100 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia)11:15 a.m. – Canal View Park (4430 Main Street, Manayunk)12:00 p.m. – Fairmount Avenue (Eastern State Penitentiary)12:30 p.m. – The Fillmore Philadelphia (29 East Allen Street, Fishtown)1:00 p.m. – Live! Casino (South Philadelphia)1:15 p.m. – Phillies Postseason Block Party at Citizens Bank Park (Citizens Bank Way)
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

