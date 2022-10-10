Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Need a Driver's License? Cary Driver's License Office Has No Available Appointments Until JanuaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Caleb Hood Trying to Solidify UNC's Lead Back Role
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In Josh Downs’ view, Caleb Hood keeps making steps toward solidifying himself as North Carolina’s first option at running back. “The sky’s the limit for him,” the star receiver Downs said this week. “I know he has all the talent in the world, he’s just got to keep building every week and putting in the work and continuing to make plays. He has great hands and all the tools to be one of the best backs in the ACC and in the country. He just needs to stay healthy and keep working.”
Limiting Garrett Shrader's dual-threat ability critical for NC State vs. Syracuse
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Much of the focus for NC State fans this week has been on the possibility of Jack Chambers starting in place of Devin Leary and what he can do with his legs. While it's a very realistic possibility he starts vs. Cuse, the signal-caller on the other side of the ball is a major concern with his legs -- especially given the Wolfpack's struggles stopping dual-threat quarterbacks this year.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep
Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown
A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?
In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
packinsider.com
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips Sticks up for NC State at ACC Tipoff
The ACC Tipoff has been going on in Charlotte the past two days, and to kick things off, Commissioner Jim Phillips spoke about a variety of topics, but on two occasions he went out of his way to go to bat for NC State. When talking about how well the...
Start of 2022-23 season brings fresh opportunity for new-look Wolfpack
CHARLOTTE – The NC State men’s basketball team suffered the first 20-loss season in program history in 2021-22, finishing an abysmal 11-21 and just 4-16 in ACC play as nothing went right in Raleigh. But thankfully for the Wolfpack, it’s a new year. And with the change of...
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list
Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event
Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
247Sports
Sold out!!! N.C. A&T announces that the Greatest Homecoming on Earth is out of tickets
North Carolina A&T State University has announced that The Greatest Homecoming On Earth, popularly known as G.H.O.E, is OUT of tickets. Tickets to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming game against Campbell University are sold out. The matchup – scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m....
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
247Sports
YouTube Gold: The N.C. A&T Aggies' Blue and Gold Marching Machine at the 1998 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The North Carolina A&T Aggies Blue and Gold Marching Machine has been an intricate part of the Aggie football atmosphere for decades. We came across this YouTube video showing how things were just a few decades ago - that don't seem all that far away. The year was 1998 and...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina’s barbecue history
North Carolina has a lot to brag about, including its delicious barbecue. The High Point Museum can tell you all about it.
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
Head of North Carolina HBCU outraged by traffic stop, search of students
RALEIGH — The president of a historically Black university accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially profiling a busload of students from her school by stopping the vehicle for a minor traffic violation and using drug-sniffing dogs to search their luggage. Noting that nothing illegal was found in...
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
WMBF
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
247Sports
