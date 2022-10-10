In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO