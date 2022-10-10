ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — In Josh Downs’ view, Caleb Hood keeps making steps toward solidifying himself as North Carolina’s first option at running back. “The sky’s the limit for him,” the star receiver Downs said this week. “I know he has all the talent in the world, he’s just got to keep building every week and putting in the work and continuing to make plays. He has great hands and all the tools to be one of the best backs in the ACC and in the country. He just needs to stay healthy and keep working.”
Limiting Garrett Shrader's dual-threat ability critical for NC State vs. Syracuse

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Much of the focus for NC State fans this week has been on the possibility of Jack Chambers starting in place of Devin Leary and what he can do with his legs. While it's a very realistic possibility he starts vs. Cuse, the signal-caller on the other side of the ball is a major concern with his legs -- especially given the Wolfpack's struggles stopping dual-threat quarterbacks this year.
Duke could become 'wild card' for five-star prep

Despite not yet receiving an offer from first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, Combine Academy (N.C.) five-star junior Trentyn Flowers has repeatedly mentioned interest from the Blue Devils. But on Thursday, the 6-foot-8, 180-pound small forward, who ranks No. 22 on the 247Sports 2024 ...
UNC Official Visit Preview: James Brown

A noticeable recruiting trend in Hubert Davis’ first 18 months as UNC’s head coach is competition. More often than not, Davis identifies two-to-three targets at a given position, offers them both scholarships, then starts the clock. In the 2024 class at lead guard both Elliot Cadeau and Boogie...
UNC Recruiting: Can the Heels seal the deal and land 2023 four-star Zayden High?

In case any of you are out of the loop when it comes to the recruitment of 2023 four-star power forward Zayden High, let me get you up to speed: High made his way to Chapel Hill for his official visit during Hurricane Ian, and from the sounds of it his trip went really well. He spoke very highly of his visit itself, and it helps a lot that he would get a good amount of playing time right away with Pete Nance graduating after this season. All and all, you couldn’t hope for a more successful official visit.
Time for five-star Trentyn Flowers to announce list

Combine Academy (N.C.) small forward Trentyn Flowers tweeted on Wednesday that he'll reveal a list of 13 schools advancing to the next stage of his recruitment at 3:00 p.m. ET Thursday. Although the Duke basketball recruiters have not extended an offer to the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, there's ...
Everything Jon Scheyer said at ACC Tipoff Media Day Event

Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer will rack up firsts throughout his initial season atop the program where he played his college ball, and Wednesday was another of them - his first time meeting with the media at the Atlantic Coast Conference's Tipoff Media Event in Charlotte, NC. Scheyer was paraded around different TV sets, up on the dais in a relaxed press conference atmosphere, bouncing through tables on "radio row", and finally in breakout sessions with the conference beat writers pointing microphones and cameras in his face asking mostly the same questions over and over.
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
