One of the great things about the work-from-home revolution is that remote work affords people flexibility that individuals need to carry out the essential tasks everyone needs to complete in their daily lives. When people were working from home during lockdowns, it was much easier to handle childcare, medical appointments, and other personal matters. Unfortunately, many people within the legal industry are unable to work from home as much as they did a few years ago, but self-employed lawyers still have significant flexibility with their time. I have been self-employed ever since I started my own firm over three and a half years ago, and the flexibility this afforded me helped me be there for my grandma recently in ways not possible to associates and partners of larger law firms.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 HOURS AGO