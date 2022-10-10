Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
American Legal Technology Awards Honor Innovation Making An Impact
The awards, founded by Tom Martin from LawDroid, Cat Moon of Vanderbilt Law School, and Patrick Palace of Palace Law, offer awards in 8 categories: Access to Justice, Court, Enterprise, Individual, Law Department, Law Firm, Startup, Technology. Awards are determined by a panel of legal tech luminaries evaluating hundreds of entries.
abovethelaw.com
What Will It Take For Federal Judges To Expand Their Clerkship Hiring Pool?
I have been hearing that certain federal judges will stop hiring graduates of a name-brand law school whose alumni include trial judge extraordinaire Chamberlain Haller. I am not going to discuss the events that led to this although I will suggest that if the dean wants to get back in these judges’ good graces, she must publicly use the raw power of her position to effectively and immediately put the house back in order.
abovethelaw.com
Most In-House Counsel Are Open To New Jobs
Landing a job in-house used to be the ultimate dream. One client, a budget to outsource work, stock options… every way you sliced it, the in-house world beat working for a law firm. But these days, in-house counsel aren’t as happy with their jobs as you might think. While...
JOBS・
abovethelaw.com
The Flexibility Of Self-Employment Helps You Be There For Family
One of the great things about the work-from-home revolution is that remote work affords people flexibility that individuals need to carry out the essential tasks everyone needs to complete in their daily lives. When people were working from home during lockdowns, it was much easier to handle childcare, medical appointments, and other personal matters. Unfortunately, many people within the legal industry are unable to work from home as much as they did a few years ago, but self-employed lawyers still have significant flexibility with their time. I have been self-employed ever since I started my own firm over three and a half years ago, and the flexibility this afforded me helped me be there for my grandma recently in ways not possible to associates and partners of larger law firms.
Comments / 0