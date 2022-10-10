ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details

These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
APPAREL
TechSpot

NoxAstrum

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Could someone explain to me why the card with less memory suffers with less bus bandwidth? I'm under the impression that the 4 GB card...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Roller Coasters#Gps#Apple Watches#Smart Phone#Ios#The Wall Street Journal
TechSpot

Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday

TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

inhility

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. inhility replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 7000 is off to a slow start, Zen 4 sales are not good. The vast majority of buyers won't even consider either in their shopping list. I get...
COMPUTERS
WebMD

Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Selling Suicide Kits to Teens

Oct. 11, 2022 – Amazon faces a lawsuit that accuses the company of selling so-called suicide kits with a deadly chemical that teens have used to take their own lives. Parents of two teens — 16-year-old Kristine Jonsson of Ohio and 17-year-old Ethan McCarthy of West Virginia — say the retail company assisted in the minors’ deaths by selling them sodium nitrite, according to NPR. (Sodium nitrate is a food preservative that's fatal at high levels of purity.)
OHIO STATE
TechSpot

The Apple combo: About 30% of iPhone users also have an Apple Watch

Why it matters: The Apple Watch has reached an attach rate of 30 percent, the highest recorded rate for any half-year period since the wearable launched in 2015. Attach rate is a term used in business and marketing to describe the number of units sold that complement another device – in this instance, the iPhone. Put another way, you could say 30 percent of North American iPhone users also own an Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25

Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Hassanabi

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Is this really a surprise? Gas prices are going through the roof and everything else has become 10-30% more expensive in the past year...
GAS PRICE
TechSpot

Google Pixel 7

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The extra features that don’t quite land are just that — extras. They might one day evolve into...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Anythingwilldo

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Anythingwilldo replied to the thread Nvidia RTX Titan Ada reportedly canceled after it melted PSUs, tripped breakers. Thank you for saying something rational and intelligent in this whirlpool of intellectual mediocrity. As for this so-called...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

wassco

Yep, still have my flashed 5700 up and running since 2019, it was a great hack at the time. This might sound stupid but did you try a different display cable? I bought about 10 of these cards, all different models and gave most... wassco replied to the thread AMD...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

usebettertek

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. What a piece of garbage and spyware OS Windows has become. I'm glad I dumped it for Linux back in 2012 and I've never looked back...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

BoganIRL

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Have been looking to upgrade from my 1660 Ti for ages so I'm really hoping AMD can deliver well on these cards and not charge an arm and...
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nvidia reveals first wave of games to support DLSS 3.0, new RTX 4080 benchmarks

What just happened? Nvidia's RTX 4090 has finally launched, and with it comes the company's latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, the Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now, we know that five of them will gain it within the first week. Sadly for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red's game isn't one of them.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers

In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Two unreleased NES prototypes are poised to bring big bucks on eBay

What just happened? Two ultra-rare, unreleased Nintendo Entertainment System games have found their way to eBay where bidding has already reached the $6,000 mark. The auctions are from separate sellers out of California and have captured the interest of game preservationists around the globe. Frank Cifaldi, co-founder of the Video Game History Foundation (VGHF), brought out attention to the auctions.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Google unveils a host of open data and AI advancements at Cloud Next

In context: When it comes to tech products, concepts are often more elegant than reality. Capabilities and functions that sound logical and straightforward often prove to be much more complicated or arduous than they first appear. Part of the problem, of course, is that many of the most advanced technologies...
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

TechSpot

