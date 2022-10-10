Read full article on original website
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
DirectStorage 1.1 uses GPUs to optimize decompression performance and lower game load times
In a nutshell: Microsoft is on track to release DirectStorage 1.1 with GPU decompression to developers by the end of 2022. It's unclear which games will be the first to take advantage of it, but Microsoft promises to provide more API specifics and documentation with the release coming soon. For...
Customize your boot screen with this easy Steam Deck hack
TL;DR: Are you tired of that stock boot animation on your Steam Deck? Here we'll show you a few cool alternatives and tell you how to put them to use. It's not hard and can be a fun (or funny) way to spice up your handheld. Steam Deck owners on...
Microsoft fixes two zero-day flaws in October 2022 Patch Tuesday
TL;DR: Microsoft released a new series of patches designed to fix bugs in Windows and other popular software products. The most significant updates remedy a couple of zero-day flaws, but the two Exchange bugs discovered in recent weeks are still a danger for mail servers worldwide. Patch Tuesday is an...
inhility
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. inhility replied to the thread AMD Ryzen 7000 is off to a slow start, Zen 4 sales are not good. The vast majority of buyers won't even consider either in their shopping list. I get...
WebMD
Lawsuit Accuses Amazon of Selling Suicide Kits to Teens
Oct. 11, 2022 – Amazon faces a lawsuit that accuses the company of selling so-called suicide kits with a deadly chemical that teens have used to take their own lives. Parents of two teens — 16-year-old Kristine Jonsson of Ohio and 17-year-old Ethan McCarthy of West Virginia — say the retail company assisted in the minors’ deaths by selling them sodium nitrite, according to NPR. (Sodium nitrate is a food preservative that's fatal at high levels of purity.)
TechSpot
The Apple combo: About 30% of iPhone users also have an Apple Watch
Why it matters: The Apple Watch has reached an attach rate of 30 percent, the highest recorded rate for any half-year period since the wearable launched in 2015. Attach rate is a term used in business and marketing to describe the number of units sold that complement another device – in this instance, the iPhone. Put another way, you could say 30 percent of North American iPhone users also own an Apple Watch.
Microsoft's adaptive accessories arrive on October 25
Something to look forward to: Microsoft received much-deserved praise when its accessories made gaming easier for those with disabilities a few years ago. The company has finally announced when it will bring a similar level of accessibility to everyday computer use, along with the price for each new accessory. In...
Meta launches the $1,500 Quest Pro VR headset, designed for working in the metaverse
The big picture: Meta's new Quest Pro is a high-end VR/MR headset ideal for professional use cases. Users can utilize it to visualize 3D models of products, create as many virtual "screens" to a real-life workspace as needed, interact and collaborate with remote coworkers efficiently, and more. It's also backward compatible with Quest 2 apps and games.
Google Pixel 7
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The extra features that don’t quite land are just that — extras. They might one day evolve into...
Anythingwilldo
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. Anythingwilldo replied to the thread Nvidia RTX Titan Ada reportedly canceled after it melted PSUs, tripped breakers. Thank you for saying something rational and intelligent in this whirlpool of intellectual mediocrity. As for this so-called...
usebettertek
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. What a piece of garbage and spyware OS Windows has become. I'm glad I dumped it for Linux back in 2012 and I've never looked back...
TechSpot
Nvidia reveals first wave of games to support DLSS 3.0, new RTX 4080 benchmarks
What just happened? Nvidia's RTX 4090 has finally launched, and with it comes the company's latest iteration of its Deep Learning Super Sampling tech, the Lovelace-exclusive DLSS 3.0. Team Green has already announced 35 games that will support DLSS 3.0. Now, we know that five of them will gain it within the first week. Sadly for Cyberpunk 2077 fans, CD Projekt Red's game isn't one of them.
New Firefox phone-masking feature keeps your number away from spammers
In brief: A lot of people give out their phone numbers via online forms without considering what companies will do with them, only regretting their decision after being bombarded by spam texts, salespeople, and robocallers. But a new service from Firefox helps you avoid these annoyances while protecting your privacy by generating a virtual phone number alias.
TechSpot
Two unreleased NES prototypes are poised to bring big bucks on eBay
What just happened? Two ultra-rare, unreleased Nintendo Entertainment System games have found their way to eBay where bidding has already reached the $6,000 mark. The auctions are from separate sellers out of California and have captured the interest of game preservationists around the globe. Frank Cifaldi, co-founder of the Video Game History Foundation (VGHF), brought out attention to the auctions.
Google unveils a host of open data and AI advancements at Cloud Next
In context: When it comes to tech products, concepts are often more elegant than reality. Capabilities and functions that sound logical and straightforward often prove to be much more complicated or arduous than they first appear. Part of the problem, of course, is that many of the most advanced technologies...
TechSpot
