NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69

Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big-league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
CBS Sports

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter, World Series champion, dies at 69

Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter has died at age 69, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Sutter played 12 seasons in the big leagues from 1976-88, including four years with St. Louis, before being elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006 as the first pitcher inducted without ever starting a game.
WGAU

Bruce Sutter, Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, dies at 69

Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter's three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Georgia.
The Spun

MLB Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dead At 69

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a legendary Major League Baseball pitcher on Friday morning. Bruce Sutter, a longtime reliever for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Cardinals. Sutter was 69 years old. "We are saddened over...
FanSided

Dusty Baker drops old school Moses Malone reference on Astros defense

HOUSTON — For Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, defense makes a big difference as his team tries to get back to the World Series. For the Houston Astros, overlooked in Game 1’s victory over the Seattle Mariners because of Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off home run to clinch the come-from-behind win was a defensive effort that set the team up for the ninth-inning comeback.
Lookout Landing

The Daily Catch: Oct 13, 2022

My name is Shay Weintraub and the petition to #TurnDaveAround is still live and gaining more traction after KIRO7 picked it up. A brief history of the Mariners-Astros time - Kate Pruesser. Seen on Social Media. If you haven’t been updated on the latest Mariners pet news, that’s okay, but...
Lookout Landing

ALDS Game 2 Story Stream

Here is where you will find all the game threads, previews, chart, etc. for today’s Game 2 against the Astros.
Chronicle

Washington State Ferries Temporarily Renamed to Honor Seattle Mariners

M/V Juliooooooooooo. M/V Big Dumper. M/V Los Bomberos. Starting Thursday morning, this is the (temporary) future of Washington's 21-vessel fleet of state ferries. After the Mariners landed a postseason spot for the first time in 21 years, and a stunning victory against the Toronto Blue Jays guaranteed their first home playoff game in as many years, Gov. Jay Inslee hopes the team has as much luck and good energy as possible going into Game 2 Thursday against the Houston Astros.
FanSided

David Ortiz provides a hilarious weather update for Phillies-Braves (Video)

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz provided a hilarious weather update for the Phillies vs Braves NLDS series game on Wednesday. Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is a man of many talents, and he’s humbly been gatekeeping his ability as a weatherman from the public. The secret is out now as he’s joined FOX Sports for a live weather update on Game 2 of the Philadelphia Phillies vs Atlanta Braves NLDS.
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best Game 2 bets for Thursday's divisional round

The MLB division series round is here, as we're down to the final eight teams. From a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
