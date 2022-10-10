ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Markets Insider

Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy

Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
