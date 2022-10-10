Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession
Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary says it 'makes no sense whatsoever' to avoid Chinese stocks and investors shouldn't ignore the world's fastest growing economy
Investors shouldn't avoid Chinese stocks, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary said. "To have no allocation in the Chinese market makes no sense whatsoever," he told CNBC. O'Leary added that he owns Chinese stocks himself, including e-commerce giant Alibaba. Passing up on Chinese stocks "makes no sense whatsoever" as the country...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?
The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
