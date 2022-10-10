Read full article on original website
Related
Braves blown out by Phillies in Game 3 of NLDS, trail 2-1 in series
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The Atlanta Braves suffered a brutal loss in the first game of the NLDS on the Phillies’ home field. Atlanta fell to Philly 9-1 in Friday night’s Game 3. Philadelphia got off to a quick lead with six runs in the bottom of the...
WTOP
Mike Keenan to coach host Italy in hockey at 2026 Olympics
MILAN (AP) — Mike Keenan was named coach of the Italy ice hockey team on Friday, giving the Stanley Cup winner a chance to guide the host country at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Keenan, who will be 76 in 2026, last coached China-based Kunlun Red Star in the KHL...
NHL・
WTOP
Punter Gillan returns from London and practices with Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan returned to practice Thursday after remaining in the United Kingdom for a couple of extra days because of a passport issue. Gillan returned to the United States on Wednesday and was a full participant for New York (4-1)...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS AT CHICAGO BEARS — WASHINGTON: S Percy Butler, OT Samuel Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, QB Sam Howell, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, RB Jonathan Williams. CHICAGO: WR N’Keal Harry, CB Lamar Jackson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, TE Jake Tonges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Two encouraging parts of the Commanders’ largely discouraging win in Chicago
Two encouraging parts of Commanders' discouraging win vs. Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Fear not, Commanders fans: The NFL did in fact reward Washington with a victory following the club’s visit to Chicago. The result of the Thursday night game that was aired on Amazon can’t be shipped back or returned for something else, meaning the squad is now 2-4.
WTOP
Minnesota visits Miami looking to extend 3-game win streak
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — MINNESOTA (4-1) at MIAMI (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX. BETTING LINE: Vikings by 3½ according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Vikings beat Dolphins 41-17 in 2018 in Minneapolis. LAST WEEK: Vikings beat Bears 29-22; Dolphins lost to Jets 40-17 VIKINGS OFFENSE: OVERALL...
WTOP
Local favorite Lorenzo Musetti advances at Firenze Open
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Playing in his home region of Tuscany, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open on Thursday. The 20-year-old Musetti hit 21 winners to his Spanish opponent’s eight. Musetti, who is from Carrara,...
WTOP
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it’s not just Brady’s jersey that’ll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Jets rookie RB Hall off to impressive start after draft snub
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall waited all night to hear his name announced during the first round of the NFL draft. Thirty-two players later, he went to bed without a team. But with plenty of hard feelings. Hall eventually was the first running back drafted, by the...
Comments / 0