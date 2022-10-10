Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Microsoft moves forward with Edge Workspaces browser-based collaboration feature
Microsoft is continuing to add collaboration features not just to Teams, but also its Outlook mail and Edge browser products. At its Ignite 2022 conference kick-off on October 12, officials talked about a new collaboration feature, known as Edge Workspaces, coming to some future version of browser. Edge Workspaces --...
ZDNet
Here's how Amazon plans to equip 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025
Amazon has announced three new initiatives as part of its effort to provide 29 million people with cloud-computing skills by 2025: IT Skills 4U, the AWS re/Start Associate initiative, and the opening of an AWS Skills Center in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) IT Skills4U program is designed for...
ZDNet
A surprising number of PCs can't upgrade to Windows 11. Here's why
Just over 40% of all enterprise workstations won't make the upgrade to Windows 11 due to Microsoft's minimum hardware requirements, according to new research from IT asset management firm Lansweeper. Microsoft released Windows 11 in October 2021 and released Windows 11 22H2 on September 20, but many organisations haven't got...
ZDNet
Microsoft rebrands and updates its unified Office app, now the Microsoft 365 app
Microsoft will be updating its unified Office app, unsurprisingly going with the "Microsoft 365" branding, starting in November 2022. But the company hoping to do more than just change the name of the app, which works across mobile devices, the Web and Windows. Officials are counting on the rebranded Microsoft 365 app to help Microsoft demonstrate how different good oldWord, Excel, PowerPoint and other Office apps have come in recent years.
ZDNet
Surface Pro: Arm or Intel? The answer's not so simple
Microsoft unveiled the latest members of the Surface family this week, and the rumor mill was correct. The new Surface Pro 9 will indeed offer an unusual configuration option: You'll be able to choose between an Arm-based CPU or this year's latest x86 CPU from Intel. Here's the funny thing,...
ZDNet
Dell gets more edge-specific with Project Frontier platform
In football, top-of-the-line edge rushers now are valued on defense nearly as much as quarterbacks are on offense. In the same vein, edge IT is now a full-fledged trend in enterprise computing here in 2022. Cloud. Basically, edge picks up where there are gaps in cloud computing and packs in...
ZDNet
Meet the companies that will shape the metaverse
We're headed into what may be one of the most critical periods for the metaverse and virtual reality in general. There's a growing sense that we're at a pivot point in this technology's history, where it will either explode into the "next big thing," or fizzle into the background, the way VR tech has several times before.
ZDNet
Microsoft's competitor to Notion, its Loop app, is now in private preview
A year ago at its Ignite 2021 conference, Microsoft announced plans to build a standalone Loop application. The Loop app, a head-to-head competitor with the Notion collaboration app, is in private preview as of this week, officials said on October 12. Microsoft officials describe the Loop app as being designated...
ZDNet
Singapore identifies AI, IoT as emerging key skillsets, with infrastructure support set for displacement
Singapore has earmarked Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI) amongst key technology trends it believes will drive demand for skillsets over the next three to five years. Roles in infrastructure and operations, however, are at risk of displacement and will require reskilling as they transition towards automation and DevOps.
ZDNet
Microsoft can show you why your team meetings are so boring
Microsoft has rolled out several new improvements to Adoption Score, its tool for admins to observe how much staff are using Microsoft 365, including the ability to send messages from Word and Excel to get staff to use the apps. Microsoft 365 admins gain a revamped Meeting dashboard within the...
ZDNet
How technology teams keep America's largest bank on a digital course
A recent KMPG survey of 1,000 technology executives finds a growing emphasis on customer experience in their planning. Close to 46% of respondents indicate CX as the primary goal for investing in enterprise technology. This means a growing emphasis on direct involvement with CX for technology teams. This growing role...
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
ZDNet
Microsoft takes aim (again) at creators with its new 'Designer' app
A couple of months ago, word (and images) of a new Microsoft Designer app leaked to the web. During its Fall Surface event on October 12, Microsoft officially introduced Microsoft Designer, its new graphic-design app, as well as its "Create" website and coming Image Creator tool. The company also took the wraps off three new Surface PCs and two new accessories during the event.
ZDNet
Selling an emotion and a feeling: How these companies see VR as the future of business
Any other engineering or architecture firm might take a client out to a proposed site and try to explain the planned development using a posterboard of photos or a mockup drawing, but Halff Associates, Inc. does things a little differently: the company hands over an Oculus Quest to clients and lets them see the plans laid out in a virtual world, so they can see how tall it will be above them, how much space it takes up on the plot of land, and if the design can genuinely work.
ZDNet
Supply chain hacks are on the rise. But most companies aren't prepared
The UK's cybersecurity agency has told firms to do more to protect themselves from attacks on their supply chains. The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) has released new guidance for organizations due to what it says is a recent rise in supply chain attacks. Some notable recent cases include the...
ZDNet
Everything Microsoft announced at the October Surface event
After months of speculation and more than a year's worth of waiting from antsy Microsoft customers, the 2022 lineup of Surface PCs is official. Microsoft's Chief Product Officer Panos Panay took the virtual stage today to unveil the new Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9, Surface Studio 2+, and two accessories meant to improve the hybrid meeting experience: Microsoft Presenter+ and Microsoft Audio Dock. The company official also broke news on a DALL-E-based graphic design app.
ZDNet
This company successfully switched to a four-day workweek. Here's how they did it
The four-day workweek is gaining popularity as a workable alternative to the traditional five-day model, not to mention proving highly popular among workers seeking a better work-life balance. For companies who have made the switch, the results have mostly been positive, with business leaders reporting increases in productivity, boosted employee...
ZDNet
This new Windows features makes password-hacking attacks much harder
Microsoft has rolled out a new capability to all supported versions of Windows that will make it harder for hackers to carry out brute-force password-guessing attacks against local admin accounts. The new feature means that Windows devices can now lock out local admins – something that Windows devices haven't been...
ZDNet
Two unsung ways Amazon Echos are actually pretty consumer-friendly
I woke up at 7 am to the sound of my alarm blaring. There's nothing unusual about that, except… hang on… "Alexa, stop!" Yep, the alarm was coming from the bedroom Alexa. That bedroom Alexa is the one we call Alexa Prime since it was the first one we got. It's the old Pringles can-style Amazon OG Echo, ordered from Amazon as soon as the company started accepting orders. Alexa Prime has been with us since Jan. 13, 2015, and she has been waking me every one of the 2,828 days since.
ZDNet
Fintech giant The Clearing House joins open-source patent protection powerhouse OIN
You may never have heard of The Clearing House (TCH), but you use its services every day. Its US payment network clears and settles more than $2 trillion of wire, Automated Clearing House (ACH), check image, and real-time payments every day. How does it do it? With open-source software. And that means it's a target for open-source patent trolls. So, ACH this week joined the Open Invention Network (OIN) -- the world's largest patent nonaggression consortium.
