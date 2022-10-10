Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Community news: Westoberfest returns to downtown and more
Rach’s Hope is having its second annual Walk The Extra Mile fundraiser at Compo Beach in Westport at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, featuring live music, a pizza truck and drinks. The event helps support local families facing critical illness. Community members are invited to "Walk the Extra Mile"...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
trumbulltimes.com
Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month
We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
trumbulltimes.com
Torrington-area grandparents raising 'grands' meet for support
TORRINGTON — For a parent of any age, raising children can be fun, exciting and exhausting. For grandparents raising their children's children, it's all of those things and more. For many grandparents, navigating the court system and state agencies such the Department of Children and Families, getting children out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'
The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
trumbulltimes.com
Reluctant New Haven Alder Claudia Herrera takes over, aims to give Ward 9 a voice
NEW HAVEN — Claudia Herrera may be a reluctant Ward 9 alder, and she sees herself as a temporary solution, but she couldn't bear to leave her Fair Haven neighborhood and her East Rock-Fair Haven ward without a voice. "If we don't have a voice, who's going to look...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Stamford Mayor Simmons must move forward from Glenbrook housing controversy with honesty
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons’ withdrawal of her affordable housing plan is good for the Glenbrook Community Center, but ultimately not a cause for celebration. It further reveals a disconnect between the administration and residents who feel they’re neither being heard nor respected. It’s now the mayor’s job to mend those fences.
trumbulltimes.com
Attorney: Witnesses support hate crime allegations at Norwalk gay bar
NORWALK — A lawyer for the owners of a local gay bar who say they were attacked by a patron last month said Thursday her clients are confident statements from witnesses will show the assault was a hate crime. Police arrested Norwalk resident Carmen Everett Parisi Wednesday on a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
trumbulltimes.com
Longtime educator, Navy vet joins Hamden Board of Education
HAMDEN – A longtime educator has been tapped as the newest member of the town's Board of Education. Peter Downhour, who currently serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion coach for the Amity Regional School District, was selected this week to fill a vacancy left by the August resignation of Siobhan Carter-David, a Democrat.
trumbulltimes.com
Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
trumbulltimes.com
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven schools pitch signing bonuses to stem teacher shortage
NEW HAVEN — Teachers in math and about 10 other shortage areas can get a one-time $5,000 signing bonus to come work in the New Haven Public Schools, while newly hired school safety officers, social workers and counselors are being offered a $2,500 bonus, in an effort to bolster the ranks in the district.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
trumbulltimes.com
Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting
BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
Comments / 0