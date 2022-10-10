ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Community news: Westoberfest returns to downtown and more

Rach’s Hope is having its second annual Walk The Extra Mile fundraiser at Compo Beach in Westport at 3 p.m. on Oct. 16, featuring live music, a pizza truck and drinks. The event helps support local families facing critical illness. Community members are invited to "Walk the Extra Mile"...
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month

We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Torrington-area grandparents raising 'grands' meet for support

TORRINGTON — For a parent of any age, raising children can be fun, exciting and exhausting. For grandparents raising their children's children, it's all of those things and more. For many grandparents, navigating the court system and state agencies such the Department of Children and Families, getting children out...
TORRINGTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'

The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
WESTPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Attorney: Witnesses support hate crime allegations at Norwalk gay bar

NORWALK — A lawyer for the owners of a local gay bar who say they were attacked by a patron last month said Thursday her clients are confident statements from witnesses will show the assault was a hate crime. Police arrested Norwalk resident Carmen Everett Parisi Wednesday on a...
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Longtime educator, Navy vet joins Hamden Board of Education

HAMDEN – A longtime educator has been tapped as the newest member of the town's Board of Education. Peter Downhour, who currently serves as the diversity, equity and inclusion coach for the Amity Regional School District, was selected this week to fill a vacancy left by the August resignation of Siobhan Carter-David, a Democrat.
HAMDEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Condolences pour in for Bristol police officers killed after dispute

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Condolences are pouring in after two police officers were killed and one was seriously injured responding to a domestic dispute in Bristol, Conn. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte was one of the two officers killed in the shooting. DeMonte is survived...
BRISTOL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections

FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Haven schools pitch signing bonuses to stem teacher shortage

NEW HAVEN — Teachers in math and about 10 other shortage areas can get a one-time $5,000 signing bonus to come work in the New Haven Public Schools, while newly hired school safety officers, social workers and counselors are being offered a $2,500 bonus, in an effort to bolster the ranks in the district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

