The Mazda MX-5 Miata entered its fourth generation nearly a decade ago in 2014. Of course, the folks at Mazda updated its ND-generation MX-5 Miata in 2018 and brought serious upgrades to the engine along with the update. Still, as Miata’s beloved MX-5 ages and the world around it changes, it only becomes a more interesting proposition. Under the Mazda’s hood is still the updated ND powerplant, a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that feeds a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic before sending all 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO