Autoweek.com
Magnus Walker’s 10 Favorite Porsches on Display at the Petersen Museum
You have probably seen Magnus Walker at a car event or two. He’s hard to miss: about 19 feet tall with dreads that run most of that length, scruffy yet comfortable-looking clothes, and often accompanied by his statuesque girlfriend, the journalist Hannah Elliott, and one of the nicest people you will meet all day, maybe even all year. They make up as close to an automotive power couple as might exist in this modern age.
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
Autoweek.com
Hyundai Recalls, Stops Sale of Six Dual-Clutch Transmission Models
Hyundai confirms that six of its late-model vehicles are subject to a recall and sales stop, due to problems with the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. All N-model cars plus the Santa Cruz compact pickup truck from 2022 (pictured above) as well as 2021-2022 Sonata and Santa Fe models have been recalled, totaling 61,861 units.
Autoweek.com
Stretched 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L Models Benefit Rear Riders and Cargo
Jeep created the L versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer for 2023 by adding 12 inches in length and seven inches in wheelbase. The gain mostly benefits rear-seat passengers and cargo space. A new 420-hp, 3.0-liter direct-injection straight-six Hurricane engine powers the Wagoneer L, while the Grand Wagoneer L...
Autoweek.com
1989 Mitsubishi Delica Exceed 4WD Diesel Is Down on the Street
Now that my daily driver is the only kei van to pass the Denver County emissions test (that I know of), I've been noticing quite a few diesel-powered Japanese-market big vans roaming the streets of the Mile High City lately. I've been trying to shoot my Sambar with one of...
Autoweek.com
Here’s What to Expect from the Sony-Honda EVs
Sony Honda Mobility Inc. formalizes the strategic alliance announced earlier this year by the two companies in the field of mobility. The first EVs to come from this project will be produced stateside and will be available for preorder in 2025, ahead of deliveries in 2026. The two companies plan...
Autoweek.com
GMG Racing Will Build a Porsche Just for You
Global Motorsports Group has been tuning race cars for over 20 years, some that have won championships and others that are just fun to drive on the street. This 992 911 GT3 is made for both. The company’s specialty is suspension work, but it also does exhaust and aero.
Autoweek.com
The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Gets Better with Age
The Mazda MX-5 Miata entered its fourth generation nearly a decade ago in 2014. Of course, the folks at Mazda updated its ND-generation MX-5 Miata in 2018 and brought serious upgrades to the engine along with the update. Still, as Miata’s beloved MX-5 ages and the world around it changes, it only becomes a more interesting proposition. Under the Mazda’s hood is still the updated ND powerplant, a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder that feeds a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic before sending all 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels.
Autoweek.com
Global Motorsports Group Porsche 992 GT3
Global Motorsports Group engineers and manufactures performance parts and fields race cars for customers. There were 16 GMG competition cars that just finished seasons this year in SRO Motorsports America (formerly Pirelli World Challenge), GT World Challenge America (GT2, GT3, GT4 classes), and IMSA, the latter where GMG clients competed in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring.
Autoweek.com
The 2024 Polestar 3 Could Be the Smartest Car on the Road
The 2024 Polestar 3 SUV is finally revealed, to be launched on a shared EV platform with Volvo at the starting price of $85,300. It comes with 300 miles of EPA-estimated range, 489 hp, and 620 lb-ft of torque; a host of artificial intelligence and driver-assistance technologies are standard. Manufactured...
Autoweek.com
GM Will Take On Tesla with Ultium Home Energy System
General Motors plans to offer ecosystem of home and business energy management products and services, dubbed Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial. GM will offer systems for home energy storage for bi-directional charging, vehicle-to-home (V2H) and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, in addition to solar panels through partner SunPower. The automaker plans to...
