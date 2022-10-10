Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
USWNT's loss to Spain raises plenty of questions about players, head coach Vlatko Andonovkski
It has been a brutal couple weeks for the members of the United States women’s national team, and that’s not even talking about the soccer games they played. They had to deal with reading the report on player abuse within the NWSL, processing it, and talking about it privately and publicly. And maybe that’s what led to their meager performance Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Spain, which came four days after a defeat to England, which made this the first two-game losing streak for the USWNT since 2017.
FIFA・
Golf Digest
Cameron Smith settles into life on LIV, but one ‘heartbreaking’ concern remains
After a roller coaster few months, Cameron Smith can almost see the finish line of a wild 2022. The reigning Open champion and World No. 2 has waded through the expected backlash of leaving the PGA Tour at the height of his game for LIV Golf, where he’s already claimed one tournament title. With two LIV Invitational events remaining, including this week’s stop in Saudi Arabia, an extended break in his native Australia is longingly in sight.
Eden Hazard ‘booed by Real Madrid fans’ as he is hauled off pitch after less than an hour against Shakhtar Donetsk
EDEN HAZARD was booed off by Real Madrid fans as his Spanish nightmare continues. The former Chelsea star, 31, continues to struggle to find form with the LaLiga champions. The switch came after the Belgium international gave the ball away on multiple occassions during their Champions League visit to Shakhtar Donetsk..
NBC Sports
World figure skating championships to return to Boston
Boston will host the March 2025 World Figure Skating Championships, the biggest international competition for the year preceding the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The International Skating Union (ISU) announced, provisionally, that Boston will host worlds for the second time, after doing so at TD Garden in 2016, the last time any U.S. venue held the annual event. U.S. Figure Skating said TD Garden will again be the venue in 2025.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Lawyer News
The basketball world has been anxiously waiting for WNBA star Brittney Griner to return home. It doesn't sound like that'll happen anytime soon though. Alexandr Boykov, a lawyer for Griner, had an unfortunate update on the two-time Olympic gold medalist. It seems like Griner's confidence in a return to the...
NBA・
Saudi activist warns LPGA against LIV Golf link-up
A Saudi activist has written an open letter to the LPGA’s commissioner, board of directors and players to urge them not to align with LIV Golf.LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said in July she would “engage in a conversation” with LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman about a potential collaboration with the Saudi-funded breakaway.Now, as some of the LPGA’s top players compete in the Saudi-backed Aramco Team Series in New York, Lina Alhathloul has urged them to think twice after describing her sister Loujain’s imprisonment by the Saudi authorities for campaigning for women’s rights.“The general situation for women in Saudi...
Golf.com
‘That was false reporting’: Patrick Reed explains curious Europe stint
Patrick Reed, whom multiple outlets reported as saying his treatment at a DP World Tour event last month was “a slap in the face,” said Thursday those stories were “false reporting.”. In a press conference ahead of this weekend’s LIV Golf event in Saudi Arabia, Reed also...
GolfWRX
The Wedge Guy: The critical transition factor
In my opinion, one of the most misunderstood areas of the golf swing is the transition from backswing to downswing, but I don’t read much on this in the golf publications. I think this critical part of the swing is even more important on less-than-full wedge shots — those partial shots from 60-90 yards on into your green-side scoring shots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
New York City Marathon: Peres Jepchirchir out, Keira D’Amato in
Jepchirchir, 29, is the only person to win the Olympic, Boston and New York City Marathons in a career, doing so in a nine-month span in 2021 and 2022. She won New York City last November in 2:22:39, prevailing by five seconds over countrywoman Viola Cheptoo. D’Amato, a 37-year-old mother...
Comments / 0