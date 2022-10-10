Staffers at a progressive after-school arts program in San Antonio are seeking to unionize, but it’s not exactly about pay or benefits. A majority of staff members have asked the nonprofit organization’s board to recognize their right to organize under the umbrella of the United Professional Organizers, a labor union representing campaign workers and organizers, but the board wants a vote held on the matter, a move that could delay the process for months.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO