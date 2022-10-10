Read full article on original website
Proposed rezoning of wooded, private land for townhomes near park roils neighbors
The undeveloped, narrow strip of land in northwest San Antonio has all the makings of a park — hiking trails, sweeping vistas, shade trees and native plants, critters and other wildlife. There are fossils to be discovered, heritage oaks to behold, even a not-so-secret treehouse. Online, a detailed trail...
Seeking to influence nonprofit’s future, SAY Sí employees work to unionize
Staffers at a progressive after-school arts program in San Antonio are seeking to unionize, but it’s not exactly about pay or benefits. A majority of staff members have asked the nonprofit organization’s board to recognize their right to organize under the umbrella of the United Professional Organizers, a labor union representing campaign workers and organizers, but the board wants a vote held on the matter, a move that could delay the process for months.
San Antonio art shows document plight and power of women
Women’s History Month takes place in March, but exhibitions and events around San Antonio in October offer an informative, challenging and enlightening sequel. San Antonio poet laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson has joined with artist Aminah Decé for Return of the Matriarch, a hip hop project aiming to uplift women with their album titled Queendom Come.
Megabus riders can now transfer to VIA buses at Crossroads Park and Ride
VIA Metropolitan Transit and Megabus have finalized an agreement that will allow the commercial intercity bus service to use VIA’s Crossroads transit station. Starting Wednesday, Megabus’ pickup and drop-off location moves from a vacant lot south of downtown to Crossroads. That means Megabus passengers can now catch a VIA bus from anywhere in the city to Crossroads, while arriving Megabus passengers can catch a VIA bus to their final destination — solving the “last mile” issue for many riders.
Martha’s Vineyard migrants could stay in the U.S. due to Bexar County Sheriff investigation
Nearly a month after 42 Venezuelan migrants and five children were flown from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, the group now appears to have a path to lawful status in the U.S. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which opened an investigation into whether people who “lured” migrants onto planes...
San Antonio’s week in photos, Oct. 2- 8
San Antonio Report photographers chronicle San Antonio and its residents. Each week, we share our most meaningful images as a visual account of San Antonio’s ever-evolving landscape.
Hill Country residents helpless as developer advances wastewater plan
After a summer of intense drought, Helotes Creek hardly holds a puddle. But Grey Forest residents Susan Beavin and Jenn Nottingham say just a couple of years ago it was full of clear, rushing water. “We swam all summer,” Beavin said, while leading a walk down a nature trail along...
VIA’s $407 million budget focuses on improving mobility across San Antonio
Fares will not rise with the approval of VIA Metropolitan Transit’s $406.6 million budget for fiscal year 2023. The transit agency said the new budget will allow it to focus on mobility improvements, service adjustments, renovations and completing projects. VIA’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved VIA’s FY23 operating budget...
County funding for Classical Music Institute sparks fierce debate at Commissioners Court
Discussion of a proposed $300,000 in funding for the Classical Music Institute struck notes of discord at Bexar County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning. With the funding, the Classical Music Institute (CMI) would replace the former San Antonio Symphony as orchestra for Opera San Antonio and Ballet San Antonio performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
With caterpillar train, butterflies and tree of life, festival honors monarchs at Brackenridge Park
In the shade of the pecan and cypress trees that grow tall along the river at Brackenridge Park, brightly hued monarch butterflies blended with the falling leaves Saturday morning during the Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival. The seventh annual event, hosted by the Texas Butterfly Ranch and the Brackenridge Park...
Court allows rock quarry over Edwards Aquifer to proceed, giving opponents whiplash
In what Comal County environmentalists called a “slap in the face,” a three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals has once again cleared the way for a proposed 1500-acre rock quarry between New Braunfels and Bulverde. Early last week, the panel reversed a district court ruling to...
UTSA expansion is essential to transforming San Antonio
It seemed fitting that the fifth edition of CityFest began with a panel titled, “The Future of Downtown,” staged at UTSA’s Downtown Campus, with opening remarks delivered by UTSA President Taylor Eighmy. The future of San Antonio’s downtown seems inextricably linked now with the future of the...
Plan for mission gate and lunette in Alamo Plaza gets the green light
The Historic and Design Review Commission on Wednesday gave its approval for the Alamo Trust to build an interpretive mission gate and lunette in Alamo Plaza, structures that will significantly alter the surroundings of the historic mission and battleground site. As the historic site’s nonprofit steward, the Alamo Trust worked...
Abbott: New DHS rules for Venezuelans should apply to all migrants
Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday critiqued the Department of Homeland Security for its new migration enforcement rules targeting Venezuelan migrants, arguing the Biden Administration should require the same process for all migrants. DHS on Wednesday announced the new rules, saying they would ease pressure on cities and states dealing with...
Confessions of a gentrifier: Why owning a home on San Antonio’s East Side comes with great responsibility
In the spring of 2020, just a week before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses, schools and public gatherings, I closed on my first home near Fort Sam Houston to the east of Interstate 35. Having a place to call my own — a cozy 1,015-square-foot new construction on the...
Venezuelans and Cubans are coming to Texas in record numbers. Here’s why.
This story has been updated. When Reineldys Romero crossed the Rio Grande by foot in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, a Mexican law enforcement officer commanded him to return to the other side of the river. Because Romero was already in the water, he was out of the officer’s jurisdiction. He told...
Judge orders Bexar County to add more Election Day polling locations
A state district judge on Monday ordered Bexar County to increase the number of voting locations for the Nov. 8 midterm election. The move follows similar requests to the Bexar County Elections Department from county commissioners and voting rights advocates. Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen has maintained additional polling places aren’t needed.
Sen. Cornyn promotes new bipartisan cybersecurity law at UTSA downtown
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) made an appearance Wednesday at the University of Texas at San Antonio’s soon-to-be-complete National Security Collaboration Center downtown, where he spoke about the impact of a bipartisan cybersecurity law he co-authored, which was signed into law earlier this year. The National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium...
Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival migrates to Brackenridge Park
The seventh annual Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival returns this Saturday, this time at Brackenridge Park, offering opportunities to interact with monarch butterflies as they pass through San Antonio on their journey to Mexico. Hosted by the Texas Butterfly Ranch and the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, the festival began in 2016...
15K students, more residential density: CityFest panel dreams up the ‘Future of Downtown’
The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest kicked off Tuesday morning at UTSA’s Buena Vista Theater with a newsmaker panel on the “Future of Downtown.”. Much of the conversation revolved around the need for additional residential density in the urban core, along with the expansion of UTSA, which has pledged to grow its downtown student population to at least 15,000 students this decade.
