San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Report

Seeking to influence nonprofit’s future, SAY Sí employees work to unionize

Staffers at a progressive after-school arts program in San Antonio are seeking to unionize, but it’s not exactly about pay or benefits. A majority of staff members have asked the nonprofit organization’s board to recognize their right to organize under the umbrella of the United Professional Organizers, a labor union representing campaign workers and organizers, but the board wants a vote held on the matter, a move that could delay the process for months.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio art shows document plight and power of women

Women’s History Month takes place in March, but exhibitions and events around San Antonio in October offer an informative, challenging and enlightening sequel. San Antonio poet laureate Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson has joined with artist Aminah Decé for Return of the Matriarch, a hip hop project aiming to uplift women with their album titled Queendom Come.
San Antonio Report

Megabus riders can now transfer to VIA buses at Crossroads Park and Ride

VIA Metropolitan Transit and Megabus have finalized an agreement that will allow the commercial intercity bus service to use VIA’s Crossroads transit station. Starting Wednesday, Megabus’ pickup and drop-off location moves from a vacant lot south of downtown to Crossroads. That means Megabus passengers can now catch a VIA bus from anywhere in the city to Crossroads, while arriving Megabus passengers can catch a VIA bus to their final destination — solving the “last mile” issue for many riders.
San Antonio Report

County funding for Classical Music Institute sparks fierce debate at Commissioners Court

Discussion of a proposed $300,000 in funding for the Classical Music Institute struck notes of discord at Bexar County Commissioners Court Tuesday morning. With the funding, the Classical Music Institute (CMI) would replace the former San Antonio Symphony as orchestra for Opera San Antonio and Ballet San Antonio performances at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.
San Antonio Report

15K students, more residential density: CityFest panel dreams up the ‘Future of Downtown’

The San Antonio Report’s 2022 CityFest kicked off Tuesday morning at UTSA’s Buena Vista Theater with a newsmaker panel on the “Future of Downtown.”. Much of the conversation revolved around the need for additional residential density in the urban core, along with the expansion of UTSA, which has pledged to grow its downtown student population to at least 15,000 students this decade.
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report is San Antonio's online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

