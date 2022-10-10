Read full article on original website
“Swatting calls” suspected in bogus reports of violence at high schools, including Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–So-called “swatting calls” are believed to be responsible for bogus reports of an active shooter in schools across several cities in South Dakota and North Dakota Thursday–including Watertown. In every case, law enforcement responded to a school, but no threat to students existed. Watertown and...
Police respond to anonymous threat at Watertown High School
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police were called to Watertown High School this morning after dispatchers received a 911 call of an anonymous threat. Due to the nature of the call, the threat was deemed to NOT be credible. As a precautionary measure, police searched the high school for any suspicous activity...
Jet fuel prices driving increase in Watertown air fares (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–If you’ve shopped for an airline ticket lately, you’ll notice prices for air fares, along with just about everything else we buy on a daily basis, have gone up. Jon Coleman is the Business Development Director for Denver Air Connection, which serves Watertown. He’s also a...
Three Watertown men running for District 5 SD House seat (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–With Election Day now less than a month away, Watertown residents got to learn more about political candidates last night at a forum held at the Great Plains Lutheran theater. The three District 5 candidates running for two seats in the South Dakota House took the stage to...
Fire damages building along Watertown’s Highway 212
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a building containing several businesses along Highway 212 in Watertown. The fire call came in about 4:00 p.m. to a building that houses Labbie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Bruggeman Insurance and Roseabella Boutique. The fire was contained to one corner of the...
It’s #1 vs. #2 Saturday in Fargo
FARGO, N.D.–The Dakota Marker is on the line Saturday when No. 1-ranked North Dakota State hosts second-ranked South Dakota State in a battle of Missouri Valley Football Conference unbeatens. Both teams are 3-0 in the league and 5-1 overall with their only losses coming against FBS opponents. Game time is 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome (18,700).
Minor injuries in Hamlin County semi rollover
BRYANT, South Dakota–A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when he rolled an 18-wheeler just north of Bryant. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office says the man was southbound on County Road 438 around 3:00 p.m. when he got something in his eye, then reached to grab an item in the cab of the truck.
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
