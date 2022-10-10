Nike Designed Shoes for New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft

Nike is honoring New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft with new Air Force 1 shoes.

Since purchasing the New England Patriots in 1994, Robert Kraft has built a legacy that will never be matched. Under his watch, the Patriots have won six Super Bowls and become the gold standard for NFL teams.

Kraft's legacy has not been lost on Nike . Dating back to 2014, Nike has paid tribute to one of the most successful team owners in sports history. Almost every Sunday, fans can expect to see Kraft strolling through Gillette Stadium in a pair of specially designed Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

The popular sneaker is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, so it is only right that Nike design another colorway to honor Kraft. Below is everything fans need to know about the unreleased kicks.

Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 'Robert Kraft'

View of the Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 'Robert Kraft.' @fullress

The Nike Air Force 1 Flyknit 'Robert Kraft' is expected to release to the public in 2022. However, Nike has not yet provided an official release date or pricing.

The colorway features a navy blue Flyknit upper, which is different than the leather material usually incorporated into the shoe's design. Additionally, a white embroidered Swoosh logo is outlined in red. To complete the theme, the back heel is dressed in silver and features the Patriots logo.

Nike pays tribute to Kraft by putting his initials (RKK) along with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and Patriots logo on the tongue tag. Six silver stars appear at the bottom of the laces to honor the franchise's championships.

These unreleased shoes are shaping up to be a must-have for Patriots fans this holiday season. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your footwear news.

