electrek.co

Tesla Playbook: Renault to install network of ultra-fast chargers across Europe

While Tesla has been rolling out its global network of 30,000 fast chargers for years, Renault has announced its own plan to build a network of 200 EV ultra-fast-charging stations across Europe, kicking off first in its native France. Mobilize, Renault’s newly named e-mobility unit, is partnering with Renault and...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Volkswagen to Invest up to 2 Billion Euros in JV With China's Horizon Robotics - Reports

BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production. Volkswagen said...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL

XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Eco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#European
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
Engadget

VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights

Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
TRAVEL
insideevs.com

German Company IO eMobility Introduces Blade One Electric Bike

Just when I thought e-bikes have already reached the pinnacle of tech and design, more and more manufacturers step in and push the envelope even further. Now, e-bikes are way more than just bikes with motors strapped onto them, and look pretty much nothing like their non-electric counterparts. Take, for example, the Blade One from German mobility company IO eMobility. Just one look at this e-bike makes it easy to see why it’s named “Blade One.”
BICYCLES
globalspec.com

Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company

Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Li-Cycle opens battery recycling plant in Alabama

The Toronto-based company, which also operates plants in Gilbert, Arizona and Rochester, New York, can now process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 EVs annually. The latest facility is located in the southeastern U.S. to support the growing battery...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Working On World's Most Advanced Infotainment System

Hyundai Mobis, the automotive brand's parts maker and supplier, is looking to make the world's best infotainment systems. That's why the subsidiary has teamed up with Swiss software company Luxoft to create a system worthy of that title. Both are currently working on a new Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (Mobis Infotainment System), described as "the most advanced system."
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026

Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU hopeful its electric cars can get level playing field in U.S. market

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union and U.S. officials will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to discuss ways to grant EU companies, including electric car makers, the same status as U.S. ones in the U.S. market, to avoid what the EU calls discrimination against its producers by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a top EU official said.
BUSINESS
The Verge

BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform

BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
