Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Tesla Playbook: Renault to install network of ultra-fast chargers across Europe
While Tesla has been rolling out its global network of 30,000 fast chargers for years, Renault has announced its own plan to build a network of 200 EV ultra-fast-charging stations across Europe, kicking off first in its native France. Mobilize, Renault’s newly named e-mobility unit, is partnering with Renault and...
Amazon plans to have 10,000 electric delivery vans on the roads in Europe and double its network of micro-mobility hubs by 2025
Amazon is rapidly expanding its fleet of electric vans in Europe, with plans for 10,000 by 2025. CEO Andy Jassy said the $970 million investment will help the company meet its net-zero goals. The company plans to double its network of micro-mobility hubs and launch 1,500 electric HGVs. Amazon is...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen to Invest up to 2 Billion Euros in JV With China's Horizon Robotics - Reports
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production. Volkswagen said...
electrek.co
Watch XPeng AeroHT complete its first international ‘flying car’ flight in Dubai with the X2 eVTOL
XPeng’s urban air mobility (UAM) company AeroHT has demonstrated huge progress for eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) vehicles by showcasing its fifth-generation X2 ‘flying car’ publicly taking off, flying, and successfully landing during a demonstration in Dubai. Additionally, the company offered a progress update for its sixth-generation flying car, which is an actual car with wheels that drives and can take off and fly. Check it out.
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
A Chinese firm has tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic
iPhone-maker Foxconn reveals its Ohio-built electric car
The Foxtron Model B is a compact electric hatchback that will be built at the Lordstown, Ohio, factory owned by iPhone maker Foxconn starting in 2024.
Engadget
VW's latest concept is a self-driving travel pod that can replace short flights
Many automakers dream of self-driving cars that are effectively lounges on wheels, but VW is taking things one step further. The brand has unveiled a Gen.Travel "design study" EV that it hopes could replace short flights. The four-person travel pod would be completely autonomous (that is, SAE Level 5) and revolve around a modular interior that can be customized for each trip. Businesspeople could work at a conference table during a ride, while red-eye travellers could use two seats that convert into beds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Honda announces major EV and battery production investment in the US
Honda announced today a major investment in producing electric vehicles and batteries in the US. The company is the latest automaker to take that route in order to comply with requirements linked to the new EV tax credit. The goal is to turn Ohio into Honda’s “EV Hub.”
insideevs.com
German Company IO eMobility Introduces Blade One Electric Bike
Just when I thought e-bikes have already reached the pinnacle of tech and design, more and more manufacturers step in and push the envelope even further. Now, e-bikes are way more than just bikes with motors strapped onto them, and look pretty much nothing like their non-electric counterparts. Take, for example, the Blade One from German mobility company IO eMobility. Just one look at this e-bike makes it easy to see why it’s named “Blade One.”
globalspec.com
Comau selected to build battery module production lines for Automotive Cells Company
Comau has been selected by Automotive Cells Company (ACC), a joint venture between Stellantis, TotalEnergies/Saft and Mercedes-Benz, to design and develop a highly integrated battery module production line for its future Gigafactory in Billy-Bercalu Douvrain, in the north of France. With the projected capacity to ultimately ramp up to 40 GWh, ACC is set to become a European leader in enabling cleaner, efficient mobility for all.
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
GM dives into the home energy business in a bid to dethrone Tesla
General Motors is creating a new energy business to sell batteries, charging equipment, solar panels, and software to both residential and commercial customers. This is a board-based effort to create a range of accessories that can help sell its lineup of electric vehicles. A new division at GM. The new...
electrek.co
The Renault Twizy electric funmobile to be succeeded by this new electric quadricycle
Remember that not-a-car but also not-a-motorcycle four-wheeled electric vehicle known as the Renault Twizy? Now Meet the Mobilize Duo, its successor that will be taking to the Paris Motor Show next week for a big unveil. Mobilize, the mobility arm of Renault, will launch the Mobilize Duo next year to...
CARS・
TechCrunch
Li-Cycle opens battery recycling plant in Alabama
The Toronto-based company, which also operates plants in Gilbert, Arizona and Rochester, New York, can now process up to 10,000 tons of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries per year, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 EVs annually. The latest facility is located in the southeastern U.S. to support the growing battery...
Hyundai Working On World's Most Advanced Infotainment System
Hyundai Mobis, the automotive brand's parts maker and supplier, is looking to make the world's best infotainment systems. That's why the subsidiary has teamed up with Swiss software company Luxoft to create a system worthy of that title. Both are currently working on a new Infotainment Cockpit Controller MIS (Mobis Infotainment System), described as "the most advanced system."
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026
Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
Netflix launches cheaper, ad-supported subscription plan
Viewers will watch four to five minutes of ads per hour on this plan. How much does new Netflix plan cost? What is the cheapest streaming service?
EU hopeful its electric cars can get level playing field in U.S. market
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - European Union and U.S. officials will hold talks on Thursday and Friday to discuss ways to grant EU companies, including electric car makers, the same status as U.S. ones in the U.S. market, to avoid what the EU calls discrimination against its producers by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, a top EU official said.
The Verge
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud platform
BMW will be the first automaker to use Amazon Web Services’ cloud software to manage data from its connected vehicles, the companies announced Thursday. BMW says it has roughly 20 million connected vehicles on the road today. The AWS software will be integrated into BMW’s “Neue Klasse” platform for its future lineup of electric vehicles. This platform will “process roughly triple the volume of vehicle data compared to the current generation of BMW models,” Nicolai Krämer, vice president of vehicle connectivity platforms at the BMW Group, said in a statement.
Comments / 0