themarketperiodical.com

BSV Price Analysis: Bidding wars ensue Bitcoin SV upswing

•BSV/USD is currently priced at $49.22 and has increased by 2.09% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. •The trading volumes have increased by 67.41% in the past day. Short Term View: Bitcoin SV bulls remain firmly in control. The Bitcoin SV...
#Price Analysis#Price Action Trading
themarketperiodical.com

OKB Price Analysis: OKB bulls cash in on the rosy market sentiment

•OKB/USD is currently priced at $16.52 and has increased by 3.70% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 32.11% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will OKB Price continue on an uptrend?. The OKB price...
themarketperiodical.com

NEAR Price Analysis: NEAR Protocol falters in the face of adversity

•NEAR/USD is currently priced at $3.21 and has decreased by 6.88% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 217.33% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: NEAR Protocol bears wipe the floor with the bulls. The...
themarketperiodical.com

CVX Price Analysis: Convex Finance makes hay while the sun shines

•CVX/USD is currently priced at $5.81 and has increased by 3.36% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 17.25% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: CVX bulls romp to lead in a whiff. The Convex...
themarketperiodical.com

TRX Price Analysis: TRON Price action leaves bears searching for cover

•TRX/USD is currently priced at $0.064 and has increased by 3.38% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 49.51% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Long road lies ahead for TRX bears to overcome hurdle.
themarketperiodical.com

Shiba Inu Price Fell Below The Narrow Consolidation Phase on 10 October

Shiba Inu price brokedown the narrow horizontal range on 10 October with a 7.34% drop. Bulls don’t want to lose ideological support level of $0.000010, price rebounded from this zone. Speculators notice 49% drop in trading volume in the last 24 hours at $135.3 Million. After a massive consolidation...
themarketperiodical.com

CHZ Price Analysis: Chiliz Crypto in a spot of bother as bears hover

•CHZ/USD is currently priced at $0.19 and has increased by 1.59% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 42.86% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Chiliz Crypto Price expected to continue falling. The Chiliz Crypto...
themarketperiodical.com

Budblockz, Houbi Token & Casper Lead This Week’s Biggest Gainers

The cryptocurrency industry has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion, even after the recent correction in early 2022. There is still room for growth and potentially a good investment opportunity for those who buy the dip heading into the 2024 Bitcoin halving, which should raise the price of all altcoins.
