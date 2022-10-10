ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia

Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy

Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
KATY, TX
pearland.com

Old Pearland Farmers Market this weekend

Don’t miss out and stock up on everything spooky at this weekend’s Old Pearland Farmers Market!. Head out to Independence Park on Saturday, October 15 for fresh produce, eggs, honey, jelly, baked goods, and much more from local vendors. Join the farmer’s-market-fun under the pavilion at Independence Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every third Saturday of each month.
PEARLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Humble, TX
Humble, TX
Lifestyle
Community Impact Houston

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery

Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Moroccan spa, health-conscious Mexican food coming to River Oaks area

Oasis Moroccan Bath will feature private relaxation rooms, which are filled with steam during a massage that takes place on a covered marble table. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Two new business concepts have been announced for the River Oaks area, including a Moroccan luxury spa coming to South Shepherd Drive and the first Texas location of a healthy Mexican eatery coming to the River Oaks District.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Academy Sports + Outdoors celebrating grand opening of Meyerland location

The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) Academy Sports + Outdoors will hold a grand opening for its 33rd Houston-area location at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston. Services at the new store, in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, will include curbside pickup, in-store pickup of goods bought online and free shipping on online orders over $25. www.academy.com.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Halloween#The Mall#Toys#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Deerbrook Mall In Humble
Community Impact Houston

Listen to to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra plus 3 more events this weekend, Oct. 14-16

The Conroe Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with its concert, "Chills Down Your Spine," on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 p.m.-midnight (Sept.14), 11 a.m.-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 p.m. (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
hellowoodlands.com

City Place Celebrates the Season with Giant Gingerbread Village & Tree Lighting; Debuts Farmers Market

SPRING, TX – The holiday season gets underway at north Houston’s City Place in November with spotlights ranging from the Giant Gingerbread Village and lighting event for the floating 35-foot tree to Arnaldo Richards’ Picos tamale pop-up and farmers market launch. The exciting happenings are all taking place on and around the community’s popular central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Tillys opens new retail store in First Colony Mall

Tillys, the retail brand that sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for various active lifestyles, opened a new location in First Colony Mall in September. (Courtesy Tillys) Tillys, the clothing shoes and accessories brand, opened a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, in September, mall officials confirmed with Community Impact.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including Fabletics

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store

Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy