Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
Related
Urban Filly brings Western-inspired clothing to Magnolia
Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October. (Courtesy Urban Filly) Urban Filly, an e-commerce boutique specializing in Western-inspired gaucho pants, opened in early October, owner and Magnolia resident Connie Heinrich said. "They’re Western-themed or Western-inspired," Heinrich said. "They are more tailored and they...
Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open new store in Katy
Jeremiah's Italian Ice will open a new location near Morton Ranch High School in the fall. (Courtesy Jeremiah's Italian Ice) A frozen treats shop will open another location in Katy this fall. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has plans to open a new store in early November, nicknamed Castle Rock. It will...
Local plant shop Cultivar brings rare foliage finds to Katy
Marita Gabriel, owner of Cultivar, has found comfort in caring for her plants. (Photos by Renee Farmer/Community Impact) Plants mean comfort for Marita and Michael Gabriel, who own and run Cultivar, a rare plant shop in Katy’s LaCenterra development. During the pandemic, the Gabriels’ source of income—coffee shops—had to...
pearland.com
Old Pearland Farmers Market this weekend
Don’t miss out and stock up on everything spooky at this weekend’s Old Pearland Farmers Market!. Head out to Independence Park on Saturday, October 15 for fresh produce, eggs, honey, jelly, baked goods, and much more from local vendors. Join the farmer’s-market-fun under the pavilion at Independence Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on every third Saturday of each month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Japanese dollar shop Daiso announces grand opening date, event in Shenandoah
Daiso is opening a location in Shenandoah on Oct. 29. (Courtesy Daiso) Japanese dollar shop Daiso has announced a grand opening date of Oct. 29 at 8821 Metropark Drive, Ste. 1000, Shenandoah. The store will be the latest addition to the mixed-use development Metropark Square when it opens. Information from...
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets opening locations in Conroe, Montgomery
Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits in Montgomery and Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) Boba Queen Tea and Sweets has filed permits to open two locations. According to the business, the Conroe location will open at 2107 W. Davis St., Ste. C, Conroe. The Montgomery location will be at 15295 Hwy. 105 W., Montgomery, next to Denny's. The shop will offer an assortment of milk teas and Thai teas as well as Thai-style desserts. According to the business, openings for both locations are anticipated in spring 2023. Contact information was not available for publication as of press time.
Moroccan spa, health-conscious Mexican food coming to River Oaks area
Oasis Moroccan Bath will feature private relaxation rooms, which are filled with steam during a massage that takes place on a covered marble table. (Courtesy Leah Wilson) Two new business concepts have been announced for the River Oaks area, including a Moroccan luxury spa coming to South Shepherd Drive and the first Texas location of a healthy Mexican eatery coming to the River Oaks District.
Academy Sports + Outdoors celebrating grand opening of Meyerland location
The grand opening of Academy Sports Outdoors at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston, is set for Nov. 4-6. (Courtesy Academy Sports Outdoors) Academy Sports + Outdoors will hold a grand opening for its 33rd Houston-area location at 8715 W. Loop S., Houston. Services at the new store, in Houston's Meyerland neighborhood, will include curbside pickup, in-store pickup of goods bought online and free shipping on online orders over $25. www.academy.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar to open in First Colony Mall in November
Poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open in First Colony Mall, in Sugar Land, in November. (Courtesy Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar) Franchise poke concept Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is scheduled to open a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, at 16535 Southwest Freeway, in November, mall officials told Community Impact.
Listen to to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra plus 3 more events this weekend, Oct. 14-16
The Conroe Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th season with its concert, "Chills Down Your Spine," on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Pexels) Friends of Conroe presents its annual Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival with a carnival, food for sale and exhibitors. There will also be live music and a Mr. and Mrs. Catfish pageant. 6 p.m.-midnight (Sept.14), 11 a.m.-midnight. (Sept. 15), noon-6 p.m. (Sept. 16). $15 (admission). 105 Davis St., Conroe. www.friendsofconroe.com.
Porta'Vino restaurant brings BYOB Italian concept to The Woodlands
The double-cut smoked pork chop ($29) is brined, smoked and grilled and served with seasonal harvest vegetables, cannellini beans and roasted tomato. Parking, patio and price are three key ingredients that make up Porta’Vino along with its food, said Greg Brenneman, the owner of the restaurant that opened on East Shore Drive in March.
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell fans, it’s back! See the very merry ice cream flavor returning to stores today 🍦🎄
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell announced the return of a verry merry ice cream flavor, Christmas Cookies. Blue Bell described the holiday flavor this way on social media: “This very merry flavor combines your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar –in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Toys ‘R’ Us returns with 8 Houston-area locations; Where to find the beloved childhood chain 🦒
HOUSTON – We are living in the age of reboots and remakes – anything can get a second chance and stores are included! Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, eight of which can be found in the Houston area.
The Woodlands Arts Council reveals six new public art benches
"State of Texas" is one of the new art benches that has been installed on The Woodlands Waterway. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) The Woodlands Arts Council revealed six new public art benches during an Oct. 13 event, bringing the total up to 30 across The Woodlands. Jenny Carattini-Wright, executive director of...
Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale offering discounted merchandise in Clear Lake
Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale had a grand opening event Sept. 16-18 at its new Baybrook Passage location at 19431 Gulf Freeway, Webster. (Courtesy Dick's Sporting Goods) Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale had a grand opening event Sept. 16-18 at its new Baybrook Passage location at 19431 Gulf Freeway, Webster.
hellowoodlands.com
City Place Celebrates the Season with Giant Gingerbread Village & Tree Lighting; Debuts Farmers Market
SPRING, TX – The holiday season gets underway at north Houston’s City Place in November with spotlights ranging from the Giant Gingerbread Village and lighting event for the floating 35-foot tree to Arnaldo Richards’ Picos tamale pop-up and farmers market launch. The exciting happenings are all taking place on and around the community’s popular central Plaza at 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389.
Tillys opens new retail store in First Colony Mall
Tillys, the retail brand that sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for various active lifestyles, opened a new location in First Colony Mall in September. (Courtesy Tillys) Tillys, the clothing shoes and accessories brand, opened a new location in Sugar Land’s First Colony Mall, in September, mall officials confirmed with Community Impact.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including Fabletics
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Daddy's Chicken Shack now open on W. 11th St. in the Heights
From left: The new Daddy's Chicken Shack in the Heights is run by co-founders Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas. (Courtesy Shannon O’Hara) Houston's first location of the California-based Daddy's Chicken Shack is now open as of Oct. 13 at 1223 W. 11th St., Houston, near North Shepherd Drive in the Heights.
Floor & Decor to bring flooring, fixtures with Tomball store
Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October. (Courtesy Floor & Decor) Floor & Decor is expected to open its newest store in Tomball at Hwy. 249 and the Grand Parkway in late October, the company confirmed. Located at 25510 Hwy. 249, Tomball, Floor & Decor will offer a selection of hardwood flooring—including tile, stone, wood and laminate—installation materials, bathroom fixtures, and backsplash and countertop options, according to the company's website. www.flooranddecor.com.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0