SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday denied his previous support for an outright national ban on abortion, making the shift in his lone debate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Walker, a staunch anti-abortion politician recently accused by a former girlfriend of encouraging and paying for her 2009 abortion, accused Warnock of misstating his position by saying Walker had supported a national ban on abortion, without exceptions. Walker insisted his position is the same as Georgia’s state law, the so-called heartbeat bill that bans abortion at six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant. But Walker had insisted at various points throughout the campaign that he supported a national abortion ban, without exceptions. “That’s a problem” that there is no national ban, he said at a campaign stop in July.
Biden, campaigning with Katie Porter, promotes actions to lower prescription drug costs
The president promotes Democrats' work to lower drug costs at an Irvine event with Rep. Katie Porter, the only at-risk California lawmaker to appear with him this week.
Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate
After Sen. Warnock called him out for "pretending to be a police officer," Herschel Walker pulled out a badge to insist he was once a cop, doubling down on a widely debunked claim. The post Herschel Walker Pulls Out ‘Prop’ Police Badge During Georgia Senate Debate appeared first on NewsOne.
Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.
