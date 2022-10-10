Read full article on original website
Exclusive: U.S. will support sending ‘multinational rapid action force’ to Haiti
The United States has drafted a U.N. Security Council resolution that will encourage the “immediate deployment of a multinational rapid action force” to Haiti, The Miami Herald has learned.
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government
A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti's government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water
