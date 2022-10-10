MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, today announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program in May 2022 to continue to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.

