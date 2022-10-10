Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers, DATCP Announce Meat Processors Selected to Receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski, today announced 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Gov. Evers announced the creation of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program in May 2022 to continue to support the growth of Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
Wisconsin Governors Race Tight, Senate Race Favors Johnson in New Marquette Poll
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The final Marquette University Law School poll of the midterm election cycle shows a dead heat in the race for Wisconsin Governor, while the the lead of Republican incumbent US Senator, Ron Johnson, has widened over his Democratic challenger. Among likely voters, 47% said they...
