ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens suffer loss in secondary with safety Marcus Williams expected to miss 'significant time'

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2857QX_0iTI0NOa00

BALTIMORE - The Ravens' secondary took a hit during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Marcus Williams, one of the Ravens' big offseason acquisitions, dislocated his wrist.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Williams is expected to miss "significant time."

He got injured in the first half of Sunday's 19-17 win at M&T Bank Stadium .

Williams, a six-year veteran, had been off to a strong start with three interceptions and 33 tackles in five games.

The timetable for his return is unclear, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Williams is likely headed to the IR, which means he will miss at least the next four games.

The Ravens were last against the pass before holding Joe Burrow and the Bengals to just 217 passing yards Sunday night.

However, Williams has provided an impact in the secondary. He leads the defense in interceptions and pass breakups.

In the offseason, Williams signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Ravens after he played his first five seasons in New Orleans.

The Ravens (3-2) - in first place in the AFC North - plays at the New York Giants on Sunday before hosting the Cleveland Browns the following week.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Baltimore, OH
Baltimore, MD
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. says Rams know where he wants to be, but offered him 'the lowest of low offers'

The Los Angeles Rams have always been a favorite to sign free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After all, they were the team he signed with after his release from the Cleveland Browns last year, and he won a Super Bowl ring because of it. ESPN reported this week that the Rams remain the most likely landing spot for OBJ, but he threw some cold water on that narrative Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 Steelers who should be on the trading block

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to not redshirt rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is new life in Pittsburgh. Even with a 1-4 record, the team is hoping the move to make Pickett the start will energize the team and help salvage the season. But in order to do this, there are some needs on this roster including defensive and offensive line along with the defensive secondary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams Super Bowl champion signing with Saints

After winning it all with the Los Angeles Rams, one player is moving elsewhere in the NFC. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that running back Jake Funk is signing with the practice squad of the New Orleans Saints. Rapoport notes that Funk, who just cleared waivers after being released by the Rams, chose the Saints over several other offers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ir#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NJ.com

Jets receiver is candidate to be moved before NFL trade deadline

There are decisions to be made. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 1 and the New York Jets might make a deal before then. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to NFL.com, the franchise may look to trade wide receiver Denzel Mims:. (He has) been a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Learning about how Fly with the Flock began

Hi Everyone!TGIF!! Totally the truth!Welcome to another "Where's Marty?" "Purple Friday" themed subject. To me, part of the beauty of having an NFL team is just how local businesses have been able to ride the tailfeathers of the Ravens.And that is NO slight to any business that has created a brand catering to Ravens Nation. It is a logical part of building a fanbase, and I think the team itself would acknowledge that. Be it a merchandise store selling clothing, or an auto detailing shop creating award-winning Ravens themed wraps for vans / busses/ and cars, or even the Poe house spotlighting the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy