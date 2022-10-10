Ravens suffer loss in secondary with safety Marcus Williams expected to miss 'significant time'

BALTIMORE - The Ravens' secondary took a hit during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Safety Marcus Williams, one of the Ravens' big offseason acquisitions, dislocated his wrist.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the game that Williams is expected to miss "significant time."

He got injured in the first half of Sunday's 19-17 win at M&T Bank Stadium .

Williams, a six-year veteran, had been off to a strong start with three interceptions and 33 tackles in five games.

The timetable for his return is unclear, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Williams is likely headed to the IR, which means he will miss at least the next four games.

The Ravens were last against the pass before holding Joe Burrow and the Bengals to just 217 passing yards Sunday night.

However, Williams has provided an impact in the secondary. He leads the defense in interceptions and pass breakups.

In the offseason, Williams signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Ravens after he played his first five seasons in New Orleans.

The Ravens (3-2) - in first place in the AFC North - plays at the New York Giants on Sunday before hosting the Cleveland Browns the following week.