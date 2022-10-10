ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.9 WBLM

Grab Your Broom and Visit These Popular Shops in Salem, Massachusetts

Nothing gets you quite in the Halloween spirit like a trip to Salem, Massachusetts. Founded back in 1626, according to the town's website, Salem is most infamous for being the site of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. During the course of the hysteria, 20 people were accused of witchcraft, put on trial, and tragically executed. Several others died in jail. You can learn more about these innocent victims here.
SALEM, MA
102.9 WBLM

WATCH: Seal Spotted Going for a Swim in New Hampshire

It's always fascinating to catch a glimpse of wildlife here in New England. Whether you're surrounded by the ocean or mountains, there's never a shortage of animals you could see in their natural habitats. Now, a video uploaded by Chris Luise to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook group is shining a light on one of our favorite animals to spot on the Seacoast: seals. The clip shows a harbor seal enjoying a relaxing swim in Portsmouth Harbor, as it floats on its back with its little snout periodically sticking out of the water.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
102.9 WBLM

New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard

The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
BARRINGTON, NH
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Ipswich, MA

The idyllic coastal town of Ipswich is located in Essex County, Massachusetts. One of the many things that Ipswich is known for is great food. For a somewhat smaller town, the restaurant scene here is quite diverse. Whether you are looking to start your day with a scrumptious breakfast, go for dessert after visiting the beach, or grab a hearty lunch or a delicious dinner, you will be spoiled for choice.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Entertainment
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Good Witch#The Witch#Cat People#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Hocus Pocus
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cats
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy