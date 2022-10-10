Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire poll: Pappas, Leavitt locked in tight House race
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire race between incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and Republican challenger Karoline Leavitt is neck-and-neck with less than a month to go until the Nov. 8 election. That's according to an independent poll by AARP New Hampshire, released on Wednesday, which shows...
laconiadailysun.com
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
laconiadailysun.com
NH residents dream of moving, but latest real estate stats show they’re stuck
A study released by a Texas real estate group has found that New Hampshire homeowners are more likely than those of the other five New England states to be doing online research about moving, but New Hampshire home listings show that in reality, more homeowners are staying put. The study...
