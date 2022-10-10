Read full article on original website
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Scorn Everything To Know
Scorn is focused on environmental storytelling with a slower, more methodical gameplay approach. According to the team, there are no cut-scenes, and every bit of storytelling happens in-game. The area you’ll be traveling is a techno-organic hellscape, where the technology of the world fuses with organic masses, including your own....
Review Roundup For Scorn -- Here's What The Critics Think Of The Gruesome Game Pass Title
Scorn, the survival horror game from Ebb Software, is out now on Xbox and PC, but how is the game holding up with critics? Reviews are now online alongside the game's launch, and opinions are all over the place. Scorn's art is inspired by the works of H.R. Giger and...
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions Official Patch Notes
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is right around the corner, set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The announcement was made earlier this week via a cinematic trailer that confirmed Ash will be joining the mobile squad in Season 3. But Ash isn't the only new addition to the game--today, Respawn posted the Season 3 patch notes, giving players a much clearer picture of what kind of changes they can expect to see when Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions goes live next week.
11 Minutes Of Psyker Class | Warhammer Darktide 40,000 Beta
The Warhammer Darktide 40,000 closed beta is showing off new classes including Psyker, Ogryn, and Sharpshooter. In this gameplay clip we're showcasing an early run with the Psyker Class who are magic-users specializing in crowd control.
Overwatch 2 - D.Va Hero Guide
Overwatch 2 is now available as a free-to-play game, letting anyone jump into the hero shooter. While the game has had some server issues and bugs, the launch has transitioned the original Overwatch into Overwatch 2. This brings a ton of new content, like the brand-new Push game mode, but it also brings back all of the heroes from the original Overwatch. Included in that roster is D.Va, a tank hero that operates a large mech. Here's how to best play D.Va in Overwatch 2.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
How To Unlock The Golden Ticket In Apex Legends
Apex Legends' Season 14 battle pass is just 20 days away from expiring, and this season's weekly in-game story recently came to an end--both signs that a new season of Apex Legends is nearly upon us. But no Apex Legends season would be complete without a good teaser for the upcoming season, and this week, players got their first hint at what's to come in Season 15 as a mysterious item called a Golden Ticket started appearing as a craftable item in the game's Replicators.
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Lineup For October 2022 Includes 23 Games In All
Sony has announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup, and there are plenty of games on the way for subscribers across the PlayStation Extra and Premium tiers. There are 23 in all available in October. These include GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, The Medium, Dragon Quest Builders, and more for...
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay
Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
Overwatch 2 Players Discover Aim Assist Disabled In PC Cross-Play Matches
Overwatch 2's launch has been successful but shaky, marked by strange bugs and early server woes. Now, a number of console players have noticed a small but significant change in cross-play matches between PC and console gamers--it turns out that PC lobbies remove the game's aim assist, making it difficult for controller players to keep up.
Blizzard Will Give You A Free Skin And Double XP For Playing Overwatch 2 Later This Month
After months of excitement and weekly previews thanks to the Overwatch League, the launch Overwatch 2 has been rough to say the least. Blizzard Entertainment has acknowledged the issues, offering free in-game loot to players who continue to support the game going forward. In an official blog post on the...
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
Two Unreleased NES Titles Are Up For Auction On eBay
Two never-before-released or digitized NES games are currently up for auction on eBay. The first is Battlegrounds of Napoleon, a strategy game which was ready to ship to Nintendo, but never saw the light of day. According to the listing, the game includes the actual files that would have been sent to Nintendo for printing, meaning that digital versions can likely be created.
October PS Plus Game Catalog Revealed | GameSpot News
A week and a half into the month and Sony has finally announced October's PlayStation Plus game catalog lineup. Better late than never I guess. This month PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members can expect a number of noteworthy games, from lengthy RPGs like Assassin's Creed Odyssey, to tighter experiences like the beloved Inside. And if spooky vibes are what you’re after then the addition of The Medium may speak to you. One of the most notable additions to the catalog is GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, a game that launched alongside remasters of its violent siblings GTA 3 and San Andreas, but also with tons of bugs and glitches that hampered fans enjoyment.
An Alan Wake 2 Teaser Image Might Be Hiding In A New Remedy Video
Remedy may have released a brief glimpse of Alan Wake 2, as an in-development image in a presentation about their development tools. Earlier today, Remedy shared a presentation about Universal Scene Description and its implementation into its development process and the studio's proprietary engine, Northlight. At about four minutes into the video, the presenter shows off a picture of the Northlight engine editor. The image is bare and partially made up of the editing tools. At its center, though, is an image of a figure holding a gun in a large lobby area with a central staircase and a multitude of arches. The image is untextured, so there are almost no colors except various shades of gray and some orange outlines on the central character.
Gotham Knights Is Getting A Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode A Month After Launch
Gotham Knights, the upcoming brawler set in the Batman universe, will get a proper four-player co-op mode in late November, a little over a month after the game's October 21 release. Called Heroic Assault, the mode will be added to Gotham Knights as a free update on November 29 and...
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
