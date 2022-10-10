ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

On This Day in Cubs History: 'The Curse of the Billy Goat' is Sealed

By Ben Silver
Inside The Cubs
Inside The Cubs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0snfmk_0iTHwOAv00

The Chicago Cubs went 108 years without winning a World Series, but in that stretch that also went 71 years without winning a pennant.

'The Curse of the Billy Goat' is dead and gone in 2022. The Chicago Cubs broke the Curse in 2016 and laid that goat to rest. Though we've already covered the inception of the Curse , the Cubs still managed to cling onto a desperate hope for that 1945 World Series in which it began.

The held onto that hope until Oct. 10, 1945. That day nearly 42,000 fans packed Wrigley Field to witness a winner-take-all game seven against the Detroit Tigers . It did not go as planned.

The Cubs went into a deep hole in the top of the first inning. Starting pitcher Hank Borowy was unable to record an out before leaving the ballgame. He gave up three first inning earned runs and the Cubs themselves surrendered five total. It was a deficit from which they could not muster a comeback.

Tigers' Hall of Famer Hal Newhouser pitched a complete game and yielded only three runs over nine inning. The Tigers won the series game 9-3 and the series 4-3.

It would be the last fall classic in which the Cubs would participate until 2016.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Chicago Cubs?
  2. Did David Robertson Net the Cubs a Future Star in Ben Brown?
  3. Hoerner is the Cubs Shortstop of the Future
  4. Cubs Could Give Canario a Shot in September
  5. Could the Cubs Land Trea Turner in the Offseason?
  6. Chicago Cubs Have a New Top Prospect in Their Rankings
  7. Is This Top Cubs Prospect Destined for the Mound at Wrigley?
  8. Steele Offers Glimpse Into Future of Cubs Rotation
  9. Do the Chicago Cubs Have the National League's Best Bullpen?
  10. Can Christopher Morel be a Long-Term Solution in Center Field?

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
Complex

Watch Emma Stone Get Booed at Padres-Mets Game

New York Mets weren’t too pleased with Emma Stone. As pointed out by TMZ, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted at Queens’ Citi Field on Friday for Game 1 of the Wild Card series between the the Mets and the San Diego Padres. Stone attended the event with her husband, Dave McCary, who is a San Diego native and well-known Padres fan.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Cardinals: Cubs not expected to resign Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to pursue Willson Contreras this offseason, and it appears the Chicago Cubs won’t be trying to stop them. Yadier Molina’s retirement creates a huge void at catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras has already indicated interest in joining the National League Central Champions.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curse Of The Billy Goat#Mlb#The Chicago Cubs#The Detroit Tigers
CBS Philly

Best photos from Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 3

The Phillies' first postseason game in 11 years was a sellout (45,538). Phillies legend Shane Victorino waves to the crowd before throwing out the first pitch. Victorino, a member of the 2008 World Series champions, throws out the first pitch. Pat Burrell will throw out Saturday's first pitch. Bryson Stott celebrates after hitting an RBI double, his first postseason hit, in the third inning. The hit gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Rhys Hoskins slams his bat after hitting a three-run moonshot off Braves starter Spencer Strider. The homer gave the Phils a 4-0 lead. Bryce Harper connects on a two-run homer to put the Phillies up 6-0 in the third inning. Fans hold up a "Harper for Governor" sign during Game 3 Friday. Aaron Nola tips his cap to fans after throwing allowing one unearned run and six strikeouts in six innings. In three October starts, Nola has a 0.00 ERA in 19 1/3 innings.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Cubs

Inside The Cubs

Chicago, IL
271
Followers
217
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheCubs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Chicago Cubs.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/cubs

Comments / 0

Community Policy