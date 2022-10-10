Read full article on original website
Microsoft Teams Brings New Meeting Type: Virtual Appointments
Companies like Microsoft, Zoom, and Google are still squeezing more functionality into their video chat platforms. Case and point, Microsoft Teams has a new meeting type called Virtual Appointments. This will help businesses directly interact with their customers. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has cooled since 2020, businesses are still...
Signal No Longer Supports SMS Texts On Android
The privacy-focused messaging app Signal has officially announced that it’s dropping support for SMS texts on Android. The change will take effect soon. When it comes to privacy in messaging, every messaging app claims to be the most secure on the market. WhatsApp, with its end-to-end encryption, and Telegram, with its fancy and innovative features, are always at the top of choices. However, Signal is a proven secure messaging app that even people like Elon Musk use it to exchange the details of multi-billion dollar deals. The platform is now stopping support for SMS texts on Android to keep users’ messages safe.
Android's App Archiving Feature Gets An Early Leak
Back in March this year, Google announced that it was working on an app archiving feature. We haven’t seen or heard anything about it since then, but that has changed. We have a new leak showing the Android app archiving feature in action. This is a move to help...
The OnePlus Nord N300 Is Coming With 33W Charging In Tow
OnePlus has greatly expanded its budget phone lineup over the past couple of years. We’ve been following rumors of a new phone coming, and it’s going to hit the market soon. The upcoming OnePlus Nord N300 will land next month, and it will bring 33W fast charging in tow.
[Update: Fold 3] Samsung's Android 13 Beta Available For Galaxy Note 20 & Flip 3
UPDATE: Android 13 beta is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well. Samsung has opened the beta program in the US. Other markets may follow soon. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Samsung has opened up its Android 13 beta program to a couple more Galaxy smartphones. Users with a Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can now participate in the beta program in select markets. The company is also beta-testing Android 13 along with its One UI 5 custom software on the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy A52.
Google Makes Editing The Search Widget More Convenient
Widgets have been a staple in Android for more than a decade, and the Google Search widget is one of them. The widget has given you the option to customize its look for a while, but it’s always been a chore. However, Google is making editing the Search widget a lot more convenient, according to 9To5Google.
Vivaldi For Android Will Automatically Close Inactive Tabs
Chrome isn’t the only browser on Android, as many other companies put their own web browsers on the Play Store. Vivaldi for Android is one of them, and it has some new welcome features with its latest update. The Vivaldi browser will actually close inactive tabs automatically after a certain amount of time.
HONOR 80 Pro+ Coming With A 200MP Camera & 100W Charging
HONOR is planning to release another flagship-grade smartphone soon, it seems. The HONOR 80 Pro+ is tipped to arrive in the near future with a 200MP camera, and 100W charging, amongst other things. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. He shared the information via Weibo,...
Google Is Looking To Test Out Project Starline
Doing Google I/O 2021, the company unveiled a lot of interesting stuff regarding Android and Wear OS. Also, it unveiled its radical Project Starline. This is an interesting real-time video chat booth idea. Now, more than a year later, Google is looking to test out Project Starline in the real world, according to Ars Technica.
Google Pixel 7 Pro Users Suffering From Lag While Scrolling
Now that more and more people have the Pixel 7 Pro (and Pixel 7) in their hands, we’re starting to see some more issues with the phone. There’s a couple of threads over on r/GooglePixel now from users indicating their units are suffering from scrolling lag. One user...
Save More Than $700 On This Razer Book 13" Laptop
Now is the time perfect to buy a new powerful laptop, and this Razer Book 13 laptop is currently on sale. You can get it for an impressive 37% off, which drops the price down to just $1,259.99. This is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access event going on.
Network Security For Your Smartphone Is A Prerequisite In Today’s Times
There are multiple ways your phone could be attacked by cybercriminals for several reasons. In the past, people used smartphones for social networking and entertainment purposes, but now mobile phones are a part of life, and we are more dependent on these devices than ever. We use smartphones to control our smart home devices and security system, and use them as our personal assistants.
Play Store Will Get Richer App Listings On Tablets In 2023
Google is in the process of updating its first-party apps with tablet-friendly UI and other optimizations for improved user experience on big-screen devices. The company announced this commitment to Android tablets at its I/O conference in May. It has already updated several apps with the necessary UI changes. The Play Store also got a redesign on tablets a couple of weeks back, with the navigation rail that Google previewed in May finally showing up for users. But it appears there’s more to come. Starting in 2023, Play Store app listings on tablets will be much richer up front.
Google Pixel 7 Has Compatibility Issues With Pixel Stand 2
Imagine releasing a new smartphone that doesn’t work with your existing, pricey accessories. That’s exactly what Google has done here. The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro don’t work, completely, with the Pixel Stand 2 that was released last year. So here’s what happens, you can...
Twitter Will Let You Control Who Can Mention You In Tweets
Twitter wants to give you more control over who can mention you in tweets. The social network is currently working on this ability. Renowned app researcher Jane Manchun Wong recently discovered the in-development feature. A screenshot posted by Wong on Twitter shows the app will let you completely block mentions or only allow people you follow to mention you in tweets. The existing option of keeping mentions public will remain. Your preference will apply to both tweets and replies.
The Pixel 7 Pro's Display Has Some Scrolling Issues
The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company’s latest flagship smartphones, and they’ve been getting a lot of positive energy. However, not all is perfect. Some users are reporting weird scrolling issues with the display for the Pixel 7 Pro. This isn’t the only display...
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Is Getting October Update
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 has started getting the October 2022 Android security patch. Samsung has released the latest security update for its latest foldable in Israel. The rollout should cross boundaries to other regions, including the US, in the coming days. The October SMR (Security Maintenance Release) for the...
Android 13's Audio Picker Will Include Cast Devices
Stock Android picked up a feature that’s been present on LG’s phones for a while. This is the ability to quickly switch between your connected Bluetooth devices with a single tap. Now, the Android 13 is going to take that feature a step further. The Android audio picker will also display your cast devices, according to Esper.
Android 12L On The Surface Duo 2 Will Resemble Windows 11
Microsoft released the Surface Duo 2 back in October of last year, but software support hasn’t been that great for the foldable phone. However, that’s not stopping them from issuing a platform upgrade soon. The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will be getting Android 12L this year, and it’ll share some visuals with Windows 11.
First Casetify 'Made for Google' Case Launches For The Pixel 7 Series
If you’ve been researching smartphone cases, chances are you’ve heard of Casetify. Well, the company has just launched its first ‘Made for Google’ smartphone case, and it’s made for the Pixel 7 series. Casetify launches its first ‘Made for Google’ case, and it’s for the...
