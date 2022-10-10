The privacy-focused messaging app Signal has officially announced that it’s dropping support for SMS texts on Android. The change will take effect soon. When it comes to privacy in messaging, every messaging app claims to be the most secure on the market. WhatsApp, with its end-to-end encryption, and Telegram, with its fancy and innovative features, are always at the top of choices. However, Signal is a proven secure messaging app that even people like Elon Musk use it to exchange the details of multi-billion dollar deals. The platform is now stopping support for SMS texts on Android to keep users’ messages safe.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO