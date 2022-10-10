Read full article on original website
No. 5 Hutchinson Visits No. 2 Maize in AVCTL-I Showdown
MAIZE, Kan. (Kpreps.com) – This game is for the AVCTL Division I conference title. If Maize wins, the Eagles have the outright crown. If Hutchinson wins, the Salthawks, Maize and Derby will share the conference championship. Hutchinson has moved into the 5A top-5 with multiple close wins. Hutchinson was...
Inman Looks to Stay Undefeated with Trip to Conway Springs
CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. – Class 1A’s top-ranked Teutons hit the road to face a steadily improving Conway Springs team in a battle of teams with 3-0 records in District 7 play. Inman’s defense has rekindled some of the magic it produced in its 1A runner-up season a year...
Indian’s Win Streak at 44; Andale Hosts Cheney for District Title
ANDALE, Kan. – Class 3A’s District 7 title will likely be decided Friday at Andale, but a bigger question seems to persist for all 3A teams this season: Can anybody hang with Andale?. The top-ranked Indians delivered evidence to the contrary last week, winning their 44th consecutive game...
Bullpup Cross Country Teams Finish 4th at AVCTL Championships
EL DORADO, Kan. – The Bullpup Cross Country team battled the wind at the AVCTL Championships on Thursday, four runners earned league honors based on qualifying times, as both teams finished 4th overall. Chloe Clevenger finished 3rd with a first team league time, and Lexi Patterson ran her fastest...
Blue Dragons Fall to Butler in Jayhawk West Clash
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team had a rough night offensively and the Butler Grizzlies took advantage in a 3-0 Jayhawk West sweep of Blue Dragons on Wednesday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 to the Grizzlies in the...
Bullpups Edged by Winfield, Falling 2-1 in OT
WINFIELD, Kan. – The McPherson High Boys Soccer team needed overtime for the second straight match Tuesday, as they traveled to take on the Winfield Vikings. “I thought we played pretty well in the first half especially against the wind but really struggled with making the most of our chances.” said Bullpup Head Coach Chris Adrian. Winfield was first to find the back of the net, as they would go into the half leading 1-0.
Buhler Soccer’s Offense Explodes, Crusaders Win 10th Straight Tuesday Over Circle
BUHLER, Kan. – September 6th, the last time Buhler soccer (11-) suffered a loss. Since then, the Crusaders have reeled off 11 straight wins, allowing only two goals in the process. Through 12 matches, Buhler defenders have surrendered just seven scores, the second-fewest in Class 4A. “It has been...
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
Kansas men win bass fishing tournament, share tips for success
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – Two Kansas men claimed victory in a weekend bass tournament, taking home prize money and some serious bragging rights for the second year in a row. Rick Dykstra of Milford Township and Kelly Ross of Solomon were the two lucky anglers that came in first place during the 2022 Milford Lake […]
Roland Nuss
Roland Eugene Nuss, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 29, 1945, in St. Joseph, MO, to Roland B. and Henrietta L. (Gagelman) Nuss. Roland graduated from Great Bend High School in 1963 and received his bachelors in Business from Fort Hays State University in 1967. Roland worked as a buyer for Dillons, supervisor for Kwik Shop, and in sales at Collins Bus and Cabinet Connections. He loved the mountains, his Tuesday morning coffee group, Tuesday night tennis group, watching sports of all kinds – especially K-State and Salthawk sports - with Rita, and spending time with his family most of all. Roland was a long-time devoted member of Eastwood Church of Christ where he had served as a deacon.
McPherson Park Restrooms Will Close Next Week
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Beginning the week of Oct. 17, City of McPherson park staff will begin winterizing park restrooms. While parks, trails and other recreational areas will remain open to activity, restrooms will be winterized and locked. This also means water and electricity will be shut off at park...
Jack Lloyd Mace
Jack Lloyd Mace, 77, of Hutchinson, died October 12, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born November 26, 1944, in Sterling, to Lloyd Valentine and Violet Sophia (Wibbeler) Mace. Jack graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962. He then attended Bethel College, and Mennonite Biblical Seminary earning his master’s degree. Jack worked as a draftsman, photographer, and several construction companies. However, his favorite job was being a substitute teacher for local school districts.
Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Judy Schrater
Judy Schrater, 80, passed away October 10, 2022, at Brookdale Tallgrass, Wichita, KS. She was born September 17, 1942, in Hutchinson, KS, to Herbert ‘Pat’ Earl Haskard and Ruth Mae (Miller) Haskard. Judy was a 1960 graduate of Hutchinson High School. She graduated from Kansas State University with...
Gary Ray Fischer
Gary Ray Fischer, age 87 passed away on Oct. 10, 2022 at Hutchinson, KS. He was born on Oct. 3, 1935 in Great Bend, KS., the son of William and Helen (Sittner) Fischer. Gary graduated from Hudson High School in 1953. He joined the Army to serve his country in the 553rd Field Battalion and 18th Artillery Group in Darmstadt, Germany from 1956-1957. He returned to be a farmer/stockman in rural Hudson, KS.
Thomas Nelson “Tom” Frederick
Thomas N. Frederick, 89, entered the presence of the Lord on October 10, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS surrounded by his family. He was born July 14, 1933, in Alden, the son of Guy “Ham” and Grace (Belden). Tom graduated Alden High School in 1951 and continued his education at Kansas State University. He graduated with a degree in Agricultural Economics in 1956. Tom was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, where he made many lifetime friends from across the state. Tom was united in marriage to Shirley (Moran) on September 30, 1956, in Sylvia. They recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. He joined the army in 1956 where he was active duty for six years. Tom and Shirley moved to Hielbronn, Germany for two years while serving at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart. Upon returning from Germany, Tom worked at the Alden State Bank for over sixty-one years. Tom and Shirley built their home in Alden, raising three children, Le’Ann, Lance, and Drew. It was a family joke that Tom was a banker and ended up with all three children growing up to be custom harvesters. Love of family and being called, “Papa” was his greatest joy. Tom was a community servant, serving as the mayor of the City of Alden for 18 years. One of Tom’s great loves was nature and landscaping, so you would always see him around town trimming trees and spraying weeds. Tom was an elder and longtime song leader at the Sylvia Church of Christ. He was known as a gentle and faithful man who loved his church family dearly. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Grace; and brother, Terry Frederick. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Le’Ann (Michael Dolechek) of Claflin; son, Lance (Lynette) of Alden; son, Drew (Connie) of Alden; grandchildren, Dane (Kristin) of Claflin; Zachary (Brooke) of Sterling; Zayn of Alden; Kassidy of Wichita; Karly of Lyons; and great-grandchild, Grayson of Sterling. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at the Alden Valley Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rice County Community Foundation for an Alden beautification project or the Sylvia Church of Christ in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Bradley “Brad” W. Mansel
Bradley Ward “Brad” Mansel, 68, died October 5, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1954, in St. John, to Lewis Garland and Dena (Campbell) Mansel. Brad graduated from St. John High School in 1972, and attended Emporia State University. He served in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1976. Before retirement, Brad worked as a car salesman. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and watching KU basketball.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Scoular to acquire central Kansas elevator
LINCOLN, Kansas (Oct. 6, 2022) — Scoular, a multi-generational agribusiness serving farmers since 1892, has reached an agreement to acquire Walker Products’ grain handling facility in Lincoln, Kansas. Scoular and Walker expect the acquisition to close in the coming weeks. The facility offers 1 million bushels of storage...
Lawnmowing business’s generosity leads to big surprise for Wichita veteran
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The owner of a Wichita lawnmowing business set his sights on a yard in need of some cleaning. The work he does is free, and he records himself doing it, drawing millions on social media. 12 News explored how the local business owner’s project of goodwill...
