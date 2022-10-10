ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game

Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position

Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
Paul Finebaum ahead of Alabama showdown in Knoxville: 'You pull for your alma mater'

Much of the talk surrounding this week’s slate of college football games revolves around the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Many will have their eyes on a game that is sure to produce huge numbers as far as total viewership goes, and one person who will definitely be watching this one is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who is also a UT alum.
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism

Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama

The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
