saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryce Young injury: Nick Saban updates Alabama QB's progress in practice ahead of Tennessee game
Bryce Young’s availability is one of the major topics heading into the undefeated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee. The Alabama quarterback missed the Crimson Tide’s game vs. Texas A&M in Week 6 with a shoulder injury on his throwing side. Alabama coach Nick Saban provided an update on Young during his weekly radio show on Thursday.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban praises Georgia Tech hiring J Batt, former Alabama administrator, as new AD
J Batt is officially Georgia Tech’s new athletic director. Hours after it was reported that Batt was Georgia Tech’s top target for the position, the hire was officially announced. Georgia Tech’s announcement includes statements from Nick Saban, Greg Byrne and others praising Batt’s work as executive deputy director...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia Tech reportedly targeting top Alabama administrator for athletics director position
Georgia Tech is a program looking for a new athletics director, and a report has emerged that the Yellow Jackets are targeting a top-level administrator in the SEC. Georgia Tech has targeted Alabama’s J Batt, the Crimson Tide’s executive deputy athletic director, to become Tech’s next athletic director, sources told ESPN. The search is expected to conclude soon after a few final steps, and the hire is expected to be formalized in the upcoming days, Pete Thamel reported. If Batt indeed gets the job, his first order of business will be to find a football coach to replace Geoff Collins, who was fired earlier this season. Batt would replace Todd Stansbury, who was fired amid an overhaul of Georgia Tech’s athletics department.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 3 key reasons the Crimson Tide will beat Tennessee again
You can hear the whispers. You can detect a tad of doubt, even a touch of it. It’s not fear. It’s just a dose of deep concern for an Alabama team that’s 6-0 but has teetered on the brink of defeat in half of those games. The...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum ahead of Alabama showdown in Knoxville: 'You pull for your alma mater'
Much of the talk surrounding this week’s slate of college football games revolves around the upcoming matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Many will have their eyes on a game that is sure to produce huge numbers as far as total viewership goes, and one person who will definitely be watching this one is college football analyst Paul Finebaum, who is also a UT alum.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans
Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Aggies' Jimbo Fisher Comments on No-Call Penalty vs. Alabama: 'That's Their Opinion'
The Texas A&M Aggies were one goal-line touchdown away from beating the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. The play confused many - including A&M coach Jimbo Fisher - for different reasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Peter Burns says Alabama-Tennessee has legitimate hype: 'There's something that feels real about it'
Peter Burns can’t remember a time when he was as fired up about a game that he didn’t have a dog in the hunt for, and that extends to the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff. The SEC Network commentator is ready for the Alabama-Tennessee game, and...
Look: Alabama Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Criticism
Even though Alabama has been one of the best teams in the country this season, it's definitely looked vulnerable at times. The Crimson Tide survived a scare against the Texas Longhorns about a month ago and then barely held on against the Texas A&M Aggies this past Saturday. The game went down to the final play and the Crimson Tide defense was able to get the stop.
tigerdroppings.com
Poll: Predict The SEC Game Of The Week - No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) travels to Knoxville this weekend to face No. 6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC) in the SEC game of the week. Kickoff from Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 pm CT on CBS. The Crimson Tide are currently 7-point favorites and the over/under is set...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reflects on fan base's reaction to Alabama, shares updates on Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman
Josh Heupel has a couple of key players with statuses that are up in the air this week in Jaylen McCollough and Cedric Tillman. McCollough is dealing with a legal issue surrounding his felony assault from earlier in the week. “We have not done that yet. Our administration is handling...
tigerdroppings.com
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fearless Prediction: Tennessee vs. Alabama
The Fearless Prediction has been a staple of your lives for years. Together, we’ve seen fire and we’ve seen rain. We’ve felt heartache and we’ve felt pain. But everything has led to this moment. This week we have to predict the result of a game between Tennessee and Alabama … when both sides are undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
atozsports.com
One thing Tennessee can do during game on Saturday that would infuriate Alabama fans
There’s an injustice that has gone on for long enough that the Tennessee Vols can put an end to this weekend. And no, I’m not talking about the 15-game losing streak to Alabama (though they can end that, too). I’m talking about the theft of the song “Dixieland...
