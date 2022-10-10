Running Back Jakobe Calvin, Clinton Rally In Second Half, Defeat Defending MHSAA Class 6A State Champion Madison Central 38-31￼

Read full article on original website
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the Priority One Bank/Mississippi Scoreboard predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 19-10 record (65.5 percent) last week and has a 154-53 record overall (74.4 percent) this season.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player Of The Week
Clinton High has won its first three region games since high school All-American Cam Akers – now with the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL – led the Arrows to the state championship in 2016. Clinton senior running back Jakobe Calvin should get a lot the credit for...
WTOK-TV
Lake cancels football game after player shot and killed
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - A Lake High School football player lost his life Thursday night in Scott County. Senior Travis Jones was shot and killed near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. The Hornets later announced the cancelation of Friday’s game against Philadelphia.. Head Coach Tate Hannah said...
WLBT
Former Brandon High School teammates break SEC, school records
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From teammates to rivals, two former Brandon High School football players have rewritten the record books after their performances on the gridiron this past Saturday. Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers has lit up opposing defenses during his three-year tenure sporting the maroon and white. Having a...
Vicksburg Post
Fisher adds boys basketball to coaching duties at Porter’s Chapel
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s boys’ basketball team will try to build on a breakthrough season with a new leader. Casey Fisher, who has coached the school’s girls’ team for the past two seasons, will also take over the boys’ program this year. He’ll replace Walter Hallberg, who stepped down last week.
WAPT
JSU has the answer to the question, Who Is SWAC?
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders believes his team is SWAC because they are undefeated so far this season and have been dominant. That very well could be all the answer you need to the question Who is SWAC? Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr said that during his postgame press conference following an unsavory interaction between himself and Coach Prime after JSU defeated them 26-12 on their homecoming.
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
trazeetravel.com
3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season
In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
WLBT
Blue Cross Blue Shield subscriber needing surgery is caught in the middle of the battle with UMMC
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman in need of surgery is among the thousands caught in the middle of the battle between Blue Cross Blue Shield and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Things may be getting worse for her and others. Negotiations between the insurance provider and hospital ended Friday to the disappointment of patients and the State Insurance Commissioner.
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
Family of missing Mississippi man wants answers for his disappearance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rasheem Carter, of Fayette, has been missing for more than a week. His family said he disappeared when he was contracted to work in Taylorsville, Mississippi. Rasheem’s family said they are desperate to find their loved one. They also said it isn’t like him to go this long without communication. […]
WLBT
Madison Co. woman dies in wreck involving 2 teens on Highway 471
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton woman has died after being involved in a wreck on Highway 471 in Brandon. A police report states that Beverly Luckett, 61, was killed October 8 just before midnight. In that report, it says that Luckett’s vehicle and another vehicle collided. Two...
Mississippi Link
Jackson trash – time and pressure
In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
WAPT
Second Chipotle coming to the metro
MADISON, Miss. — A secondChipotle restaurant is coming to the metro. The Madison Planning and Zoning Board said a new Chipotle will be next to the Zaxby's on Grandview Boulevard. Board members said they approved construction of the restaurant during a meeting Monday. Another Chipotle location is already in...
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
