Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
fox32chicago.com
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
fox32chicago.com
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 38, shot in the face while driving in Lawndale
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 38-year-old was driving around 1:23 a.m. in the 4200 block of West 13th Street when someone in a gold sedan started shooting at her, police said. She suffered...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking outside early Friday in the Roseland neighborhood. The 20-year-old was outside just after midnight in the 10800 block of South King Drive when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. He was transported to Trinity Hospital where...
Man killed after crashing into tree, being ejected from car on South Side
CHICAGO — A man was killed after he was ejected from his car when it crashed into a tree near on the city’s South Side. According to police, the 25-year-old man was driving southbound in his SUV near the 300 block of West 76th Street around 12:13 a.m. Friday, when his car crashed into a tree […]
fox32chicago.com
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
fox32chicago.com
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after hitting tree with car on South Side
CHICAGO - A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 25-year-old was ejected from his Volvo SUV after striking a tree around 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said. He suffered trauma to the body and...
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Armed Individual Barricaded Inside Oak Park Apartment, Officials Say
Residents are being urged to use caution in suburban Oak Park on Thursday because of an armed individual who has been barricaded inside of an apartment since late morning. According to Oak Park officials, "an individual in distress" was reported at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of North Harlem Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
fox32chicago.com
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
Chicago police: Man found shot in crashed vehicle on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was found in a crashed vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Tuesday in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood. Around 4:50 p.m., police say the unidentified man was discovered inside a vehicle that had crashed into a fence in the 100 block of East 133rd Street. The man had...
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
Police release video of suspect wanted in South Shore shooting of teen walking home from school
Chicago Police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter who killed a 17-year-old in the South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.
Chicago Maroon
College Student Shot Near 65th and Stony Island
An undergraduate student was shot and injured around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night during an attempted armed robbery near East 65th Street and South Stony Island Avenue, according to an email sent Thursday afternoon by Associate Vice President for Safety and Security Eric Heath and Dean of Students in the University Michele Rasmussen. The University was made aware of the incident Thursday morning.
Comments / 2