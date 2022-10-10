ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Tim Coats
4d ago

as they should. Stitt is full of.. well you get what I was about to say, They should vote Joy They like I am are sick and tired of the so called governor and his lying bad deals and questionable practices

kosu.org

The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot

SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay

Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
news9.com

2023 Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
kosu.org

Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor

With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
news9.com

Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues

An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
news9.com

Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
KXII.com

Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Lawmakers Let Stitt Vetoes Stand on Three Pandemic Relief Bills

Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
news9.com

Links Mentioned On Oct. 13, 2022

Parents of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida are in Oklahoma on a mission to end gun violence. For more information, click here. Library Of Distilled Spirits Hosting Halloween Bash. The Library Of Distilled Spirits is hosting its "Roaring 20s Halloween Bash"...
