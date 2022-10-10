Read full article on original website
Tim Coats
4d ago
as they should. Stitt is full of.. well you get what I was about to say, They should vote Joy They like I am are sick and tired of the so called governor and his lying bad deals and questionable practices
Reply
2
Related
Gov. Kevin Stitt promotes three to top state positions
Governor Kevin Stitt appointed a new Director of Department of Corrections, State Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Budget on Thursday.
city-sentinel.com
Stitt statement on tax commission ruling: 'Every Oklahoma Citizen is required to pay their fair share'
Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement on Wednesday (October 12) after the Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled in favor of the state reaffirming that all Oklahoma citizens must pay individual state income taxes. The chief executive said:. “I am pleased to learn that today the Tax Commission released a decision reaffirming...
Kevin Stitt responds to KFOR investigation into secret plan to build new Governor’s mansion
This week News 4 revealed the secret architectural drawings of Stitt's plans to build a second mansion on the capitol complex and the effort to raise millions of private dollars from corporations and wealthy individuals.
Tribal Leaders Explain Why They've Made An Endorsement In The Race For Oklahoma Governor
The leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest tribes have thrown their weight behind Joy Hofmeister for governor. This is the first time the five tribes have joined forces to support a gubernatorial candidate. Leaders of the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee and Seminole Nations said a reason for their support is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kosu.org
The future of SoonerCare is on Oklahoma’s November ballot
SoonerCare is Oklahoma’s Medicaid program, and it provides no-cost health coverage to about 1.3 million Oklahomans. Incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt has spent his tenure advocating to partially privatize it — which would mean hiring private insurance companies to manage day-to-day operations. His opponent, current State Superintendent of Public...
Gubernatorial candidates face-off for the first time
The first head-to-head discussion between Governor Kevin Stitt and Democratic candidate Joy Hofmeister took place Wednesday.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt continues drough relief efforts for famers, eases regulations for transporting hay
Oklahoma City – In a targeted effort to continue assisting drought relief efforts for Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order on Tuesday (October 11) temporarily suspending regulations for vehicles transporting bales of hay into the state. Governor Stitt’s order adjusts size and weight measurements for commercial hay loads, extending the width limit from 11’ to 12’, while maintaining high standards of safety. “As our farmers...
Oklahoma Tax Commission: Tribal citizens must still pay state income tax
The Oklahoma Tax Commission ruled Wednesday that tribal citizens are still responsible for paying individual state income taxes.
RELATED PEOPLE
news9.com
2023 Teacher Of The Year Finalists Announced
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
kosu.org
Polls offer a different picture of Oklahoma's race for Governor
With Oklahoma’s election for governor a month away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. One internal poll shows a comfortable lead for incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt. Another, shows an edge for his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister. And a third nonpartisan poll shows a lead for Hofmeister as well.
news9.com
Oklahoma Lawmaker Using E-Bike Addresses Infrastructure Issues
An Oklahoma lawmaker ditched four wheels for two. And in doing so, he's gained a new perspective about Oklahoma City's infrastructure. Rep. Forrest Bennett has been a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016, representing midtown, downtown and southside OKC in the 92nd district. Bennett said he's been...
news9.com
Tulsa District Attorney: Federal Authorities Blocking Transfer Of Prisoner Scheduled For Execution In Oklahoma
Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler says federal authorities are refusing to transfer a prisoner who is set to be executed in Oklahoma in December. John Hanson is currently serving life plus an 82-year sentence in federal prison for robbing a credit union in Tulsa back in 1999. Before that, he was sentenced to death for kidnapping and killing 77-year-old Mary Bowles and killing 44-year-old Jerald Therman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
oklahomawatch.org
Oklahoma Lawmakers Let Stitt Vetoes Stand on Three Pandemic Relief Bills
Oklahoma lawmakers will let Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of three pandemic relief bills stand and will wait until February to take care of any funding for approved projects, legislative leaders said Monday. House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said any possible veto overrides would have to include inflation relief, including...
Study: Oklahoma has highest rate for homeowners insurance
Although Oklahoma's housing prices are some of the lowest in the country, homeowners in the Sooner State are hit with some of the highest insurance rates in the United States.
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
OU College Of Dentistry Offers Free Care To Oklahoma Veterans
The University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Dental Foundation and Henry Schein Dental will host the third annual Veteran’s Day Dental Clinic on Saturday, Nov. 12. The coordinated one-day event improves access to care and provides professional dental services at no cost to Oklahoma veterans....
okcfox.com
Where's the rain? Oklahoma is the driest state by far in the U.S.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Every Thursday, the latest Drought Monitor comes out. The latest report showed another increase in the area of Extreme and Exceptional Drought conditions. What once was an area that covered about 76% of the state now covers 86%. To show just how dry that is,...
news9.com
Links Mentioned On Oct. 13, 2022
Parents of one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida are in Oklahoma on a mission to end gun violence. For more information, click here. Library Of Distilled Spirits Hosting Halloween Bash. The Library Of Distilled Spirits is hosting its "Roaring 20s Halloween Bash"...
KTUL
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Comments / 3