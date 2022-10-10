Read full article on original website
Massachusetts duo accused of drug trafficking in Rutland
A criminal complaint was unsealed Thursday against two Springfield, Massachusetts men, accusing them of drug trafficking in Rutland, Vermont.
A Drug Bust In Bennington Nets Three people From Western Mass Being arrested
The third time was the charm for Bennington Police officers & Homeland Security Investigations as they executed a search warrant at 546 Main Street Apartment A, the residence of Peter Aleksonis. Bennington Police Department has conducted a search warrant at this same residence for narcotics trafficking. Law enforcement officers had...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police seize heroin, Fentanyl, cocaine, firearms, cash; arrest one
“At approximately 6 AM yesterday, members of the Massachusetts State Police CINRET West narcotics enforcement task force, the State Police Gang Unit, the Springfield Police Department Firearms Investigations Unit, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County executed a search warrant at 66 Miller St. that resulted in the recovery of more than 27,000 individual bags of suspected heroin or fentanyl and one arrest.
WCVB
76-year-old Massachusetts man accused of approaching young girls at bus stop
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A 76-year-old Massachusetts sex offender is charged with enticement, accused of approaching young girls who were waiting at a school bus stop Wednesday morning, police said. Haverhill police say John Perrault was driving his wife's car when he approached the girls who were waiting at the...
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
Israel Silva-Guzman arrested on drug trafficking charges following search of Springfield home
Police in Springfield executed a search warrant on a Miller Street house on Wednesday morning and arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs and illegally possessing firearms. The search happened at 6 a.m. at 66 Miller St. and police arrested Israel Silva-Guzman, 32, in what police described as the result...
Dalton man sentenced for severely beating Pittsfield resident
A Dalton man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for charges in connection to an assault on a Pittsfield resident who was severely injured.
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
FALL RIVER — A 42-year-old fentanyl dealer from New Bedford will be spending four years in state prison, after he was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court. Brian Still received the prison term after pleading guilty on Oct. 7 to trafficking more than 18 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
WNYT
Man admits to selling cocaine in Capital Region
A man pleads guilty in federal court for selling cocaine in the Capital Region. 32 year old Jesus Baez admitted that between June and December of last year, he and three others got cocaine shipped from Puerto Rico and sold it throughout the area. The cocaine was kept at Baez’...
WCVB
Woburn, Massachusetts, police officer accused of planning, participating in Charlottesville, Virginia, riot on leave
WOBURN, Mass. — A Woburn police officer is on paid leave, accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally that left one person dead and dozens of others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mayor Scott Galvin and Police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said. Rufo said...
WNYT
Rensselaer County man accused of holding victim against will
A Rensselaer County man is accused of restraining a victim and taking away their phone to stop them from calling for help. State police received a complaint last week from the Bennington County sheriff’s office about a domestic dispute at the end of September. Police say Mark Ring, 32,...
No arrests made for Indian Orchard double homicide
The victims are known to the police and they are looking into who the victims were associated with.
westernmassnews.com
2 officers dead, 1 recovering following Connecticut shooting
Local leaders address recent string of car break-ins in Agawam, West Springfield. Western Mass News is getting answers from local leaders who shared what they think needs to be done to prevent more car break-ins from happening in Agawam, but also across western Massachusetts. WNEU setting up free legal kiosks...
Over 20,000 Bags Of Heroin Recently Seized In Western Massachusetts Town!
All I can say, Berkshire County, is there are drug busts and then there are DRUG BUSTS! Thanks to a major multi-agency drug investigation, approximately $250,000 worth of drugs were taken off our streets. According to a media statement from Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni following a press conference...
ABC6.com
Mother says her 6-year-old overdosed on medication given by Woonsocket school nurse
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket mother said her 6-year-old is recovering Wednesday after he overdosed on his ADHD medication that he was given by a school nurse. Gianna Read said every morning after eating breakfast, her son Giovanni routinely takes his medicine called Quillivant XR, with a nurse at Harris Elementary School.
fallriverreporter.com
FBI offering up to $20,000 to help capture suspect in 41-year-old Bristol County murder with New Hampshire ties
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in a 41-year-old murder that took place in Bristol County. Now 79-year-old Andrew Peter Dabbs’ is wanted by FBI Boston, Norton Police, and Massachusetts State Police for the alleged murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend Robin Shea 41 years ago this month.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Holyoke raid leads to 2 arrests, seizure of heroin, cocaine and ‘weapons of war’
HOLYOKE - A month ago, Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stood alongside Mayor Joshua Garcia and Police Chief David Pratt outside City Hall, promising residents of the Paper City that they were united in efforts to combat a spike in violent crime in the city. Today, the district attorney...
newportdispatch.com
Bennington police looking for two involved in theft
BENNINGTON — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a local crime. Police say the suspects were involved in a theft that took place in Bennington this week. Police released surveillance photos from the incident today. Anyone who has any information is being...
