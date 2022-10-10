The towns of Pittsford and Geneva have been recognized by the state Department of Environment’s Climate Smart Communities program. The Climate Smart program, which began in 2009, connects communities with a network of tools, technical assistance, and resources to lower carbon emissions and support a green economy. The Climate Smart designation was established a few years later to celebrate communities’ efforts by tallying up climate actions for bronze or silver certification.

GENEVA, NY ・ 24 DAYS AGO