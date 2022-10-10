Read full article on original website
Pittsford, Geneva achieve Climate Smart status
The towns of Pittsford and Geneva have been recognized by the state Department of Environment’s Climate Smart Communities program. The Climate Smart program, which began in 2009, connects communities with a network of tools, technical assistance, and resources to lower carbon emissions and support a green economy. The Climate Smart designation was established a few years later to celebrate communities’ efforts by tallying up climate actions for bronze or silver certification.
