WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor chooses not to reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on Friday that he would not be reappointed as the County Attorney. Mayor Wamp says he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission. “I respect Mr. Taylor...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee Secretary of State enters 'best interest' plea on DUI charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has entered a "best interest" plea for a DUI charge. Hargett was arrested in June on the charge after leaving the Bonnaroo festival in Coffee County. Following his arrest, Secretary Hargett stated "On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward."
WTVCFOX
Report: Chattanooga woman who struck officer Thursday was drunk, headed to St. Louis
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We now know the identity of the driver of the SUV: 24-year-old Kathleen Vallin. An arrest report we obtained says officers were on the scene of a jackknifed tractor trailer on the Ridgecut, just under the 'high bridge,' when Vallin drove around the police vehicle blocking traffic and rear-ended another officer's vehicle.
WTVCFOX
Attorney talks legality of bar bouncer in video leaving man on side of road after fight
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday):. We obtained the police report for this incident which provides more details about what happened. The officer who arrived at the scene said he found Caleb Young "lying on the ground bleeding from the head and mouth." The officer says in the report that...
WTVCFOX
Man shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot on Rossville Boulevard Tuesday night, Chattanooga police say. CPD says it happened at the 4500 block of Rossville Blvd:. When officers arrived, CPD says they found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. They say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WTVCFOX
Police investigating carjacking on UTC campus Tuesday, spokesperson says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A UTC spokesperson says police are investigating a carjacking incident that happened on campus Tuesday. They say a carjacking incident was reported to UTC Police at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. The carjacking happened in campus parking lot 51 near the intersection of Palmetto Street and McCallie Avenue,...
WTVCFOX
Crash kills 66-year-old motorcyclist in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, say police
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash in front of the Hobby Lobby in Cleveland Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police. The accident happened at about 5 p.m. on Stuart Road at the east entrance of the Hobby Lobby. Cleveland Police spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West...
WTVCFOX
Parent worries revitalizing Airport Inn may be safety issue for nearby Silverdale Academy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The City of Chattanooga is moving forward with their plan to revitalize the rundown Airport Inn Motel, but one parent worries this could be a safety issue for students at the nearby Silverdale Academy. The city plans on renovating the motel to be an outlet...
WTVCFOX
"I've lost faith:" Chattanooga seeing rise in mail thefts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an alarming amount of mail has been stolen from post office drop-off boxes that could drain your bank account. The increase in thefts has prompted the Chattanooga Police Department to urge residents to not use traditional drive-through mail drop boxes. They are also...
WTVCFOX
Georgia Senator Reverend Warnock pushing for Chattooga County flooding disaster relief
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D) sent a letter to President Biden Thursday asking for support of the state's request for a major disaster declaration and individual assistance for Chattooga County following severe flooding in September, a press release says. Flash flooding happened in Chattooga...
WTVCFOX
Mother who lost son to overdose says new state program could put addicts on recovery path
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Overdose deaths continue to rise in our state and county. and a Catoosa County mother says the new state rehabilitation program could lead those struggling with addiction down the path to recovery. "He said Mama something was wrong with TC. We didn't know what was...
WTVCFOX
Meigs County residents asking TWRA to move invasive carp barrier, warn of economic impact
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) is working to prevent an invasive carp species from migrating further along the Tennessee River. It includes placing barriers and BioAcoustic fish fences to help prevent the 30-pound Asian carp from traveling upstream and impacting our waterways. Aaron Bentley...
WTVCFOX
Woman receives $100 gift card from NewsChannel9 on behalf of Garry Massey and Associates
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Like most Americans, you are probably felt the effects of rising inflation this year. Now we are doing our part to provide some help. NewsChannel9 partnered with Gary Massey and Associates to give some of you a little relief.
WTVCFOX
Volkswagen Chattanooga shifts gears to fully electric, creating future job opportunities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shift by one of Chattanooga's biggest employers could be a big boost for education and future job opportunities. Volkswagen launched their new all electric ID 4 SUV. Volkswagen is shifting their focus to producing all electric vehicles to help reduce CO2 emissions. We are going...
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogans among majority of those working from home noticing decline in mental health
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga has been ranked as one of the most popular destinations for remote work however, One APA study claims that the majority of remote workers have reported poor mental health. “I think so much is going on inside the home or wherever we're working from, we...
