IMF countries strengthen calls to end Ukraine war, Russia blocks communique
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy.
'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for mass protests Saturday
Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered its fifth week despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.
