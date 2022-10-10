ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

AFP

'Beginning of the end': Iran activists call for mass protests Saturday

Iranian activists called for fresh nationwide protests on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, as the movement entered its fifth week despite a crackdown that has killed dozens. The unrest has continued despite what Amnesty International called an "unrelenting brutal crackdown" that included an "all-out attack on child protesters" -- leading to the deaths of at least 23 minors.
Reuters

Yellen says new IMF SDR allocation not appropriate at this time

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she does not see another allocation of International Monetary Fund emergency reserves to member countries as appropriate at this time, when more existing reserves need to be channeled to poorer countries.
