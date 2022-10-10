ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court

By Trish Jordan
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yP1i_0iTHljcp00

The Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978 is at stake in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in early November. (Photo by Justin Lewis/Getty Images)

Today we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Celebrated since 2018 in Iowa and officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities.

The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native children by keeping them connected to their families, identities and culture. It also works to reduce the overrepresentation of Native children in the child welfare system and it serves to underscore and affirm tribal nations’ rights to self governance.

Now, the act is under threat. This fall, its constitutionality will be challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Haaland v. Brackeen , with arguments scheduled to begin on Nov. 9.  The well-being of our children, the sovereignty of tribal governments and the promises that have been made to our people is, once again, at stake.

In my work at Red Lodge Transition Services , and as someone who was also cared for by extended family throughout my childhood, I have seen firsthand the benefits of keeping families together. Sadly, I’ve also seen the negative consequences of removing Native children from their families, communities and cultures. I’ve seen that the long-term trajectory of our lives is deeply rooted in the experiences we have as children.

Red Lodge works to assist Native women and men who are ready to transition back into community from prison, jail or other treatment. Successful re-entry depends on meeting complex spiritual, mental, emotional and physical needs. Being connected to one’s family and identity is so important in Native culture and the benefits have been well documented and researched.

It’s no surprise to anyone that children who are cared for, loved and supported in their earliest years do better in life. I work with many formerly incarcerated parents who have children, and I can tell you that they love them. Their families and extended families love them. They overwhelmingly want to keep their babies in their lives and raise them in their culture and community.

Support for this 44-year old law has been widespread and bipartisan. A total of 497 tribal nations, 62 Native organizations, 23 states and Washington D.C, 87 congresspeople and 27 child welfare and adoption organizations have signed onto briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of the act , which has often been referred to as the gold standard in child welfare and protection.

In fact, ICWA is viewed so favorably that Oregon passed its own version in 2020, the Oregon Indian Child Welfare Act . Known commonly as ORICWA, that effort came from a desire to more deeply center the interests of Native children in the child welfare system and to reduce the disproportionate removal of Native children from their families.

Those who are working to undermine the act have said that they have children’s best interests in mind, but it is not lost on me that the law firms and lawyers involved in working to dismantle ICWA are also closely tied to fossil fuel interests. To use our children to get to our land is a despicable and heartless act.

If ICWA is overturned by the Supreme Court, the outcome would be a travesty for Native children, their families and tribal communities here and everywhere. With Native peoples comprising just 3.1% of our state’s population today, I am worried that this will result in the further erasure of Indigenous people and our cultures. Our children are more precious than gold or jewels, and we must protect them at all costs!  We cannot allow the legacy of forced assimilation and removal to repeat itself.

For those who wish to truly honor today’s holiday and support Indigenous communities and their children, I ask that you make an effort to further educate yourself on this issue and help Native communities here and everywhere by doing all you can to save our children and to protect tribal sovereignty.

This column was originally published by the Oregon Capital Chronicle , which  is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oregon Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Lynne Terry for questions: info@oregoncapitalchronicle.com . Follow Oregon Capital Chronicle on Facebook and
Twitter .

The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 5

Bob Frankl
4d ago

how many times do you pay a bill before you realize the payee is just a terminal dependent?where I live they got: free college,monthly checks and land. and yet still complain.

Reply(1)
2
fed up AMERICAN
4d ago

When title 5 past in 1993 ALL TRIBES ADDED SLOT MACHINES TO BINGO HALLS & SAID THE PROFITS WOULD B SPLIT AMONGST ALL TRIBES! BUT OUT OF GREED THEY STARTED PAYING THEIR 1/8TH YOUTH & forgot about smaller tribes in need.Force them to split it up cause their billionaires now.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IDAHO STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down

An Iowa nursing home where a resident suffocated after becoming wedged between a bed and a safety device has been cited by the state. State records indicate the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Wright County was cited for placing its residents in immediate jeopardy. The citation covered the period between the date of a […] The post A ‘horrible sight’: Nursing home resident suffocates while suspended upside down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Slate

Following Supreme Court’s Lead, Judge Finds Right to Remove Serial Numbers From Guns

For decades, federal law has forbidden gun owners from scratching out the serial numbers that manufacturers are legally required to place on firearms. The reason is obvious: These serial numbers help state and federal law enforcement trace guns that are used in crimes and identify suspected shooters. Indeed, the only apparent reason anyone would remove a serial number is to avoid becoming a suspect after their gun is used illegally. On Wednesday, however, a federal judge ruled that the law prohibiting alteration of serial numbers violates the Second Amendment. Why? Because serial numbers were virtually nonexistent when the amendment was ratified in 1791, so the government has no power to mandate them today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Society
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Challenge to Police Qualified Immunity Defense

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up a challenge to a legal defense called qualified immunity that has been employed to shield police officers accused of unlawfully using excessive force in a case involving a Michigan police officer who fatally shot a man as he drove away in a car.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)

Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Child Welfare Act#The U S Supreme Court#Save Our Children#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Native American
Law & Crime

After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
IDAHO STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed

A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller going forward. The decision reversed rulings by the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a federal judge that the lethal injection could not go forward after Miller's attorneys said the state lost his paperwork requesting an alternative execution method.
ALABAMA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy