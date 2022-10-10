ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

HPD: 15-year-old female shot in face by teen she knows

HOUSTON - Investigators with the Houston Police Department are now looking into a shooting in southwest Houston after a 15-year-old female was shot in the face and chest by someone the police says she knows. Police say the shooter is a female teen believed to be around the same age.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ATM THIEVES WANTED

430am- An attempt was just made to carjack a person on FM 1960 at T.C. Jester. A white sedan with paper plates and a red pickup with a chain hanging out of the back. Unknown make or model. Call Harris County Sheriff’s Office. 436am-Red truck found abandoned and running...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Brooks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Security Guards#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Shell#Khou#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Houstonian admits guilt in HPD officer shooting

HOUSTON, TX -- A 23-year-old Pasadena man has admitted to firearm and drug trafficking offenses related to his role in the shooting of a Houston Police Department (HPD) officer, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Jimmy Caston Bryan pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute meth and to carrying and...
HOUSTON, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
999M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy