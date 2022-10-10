ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG match against Benfica

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00v5Yr_0iTHkELn00
PSG's Lionel Messi, right , leaves the pitch during the Champions League group H soccer match between SL Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Benfica on Tuesday because of a minor leg injury, the French club said.

Messi, sat out PSG’s goalless draw at Reims in the French league over the weekend because of the pain in one of his calves.

Messi had first felt the discomfort in his leg toward the end of the 1-1 draw at Benfica last week when the teams first met in Group H. Messi scored the opening goal of that game.

PSG said in a statement that Messi is not yet ready to play.

PSG and Benfica are both unbeaten in three matches and even on points at the top of the group, which also includes Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: EPL strugglers try to get out of trouble

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It is a big day at the foot of the Premier League with relegation strugglers Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest going head-to-head at Molineux. Manager-less Wolves are third from bottom and Forest sit a point and a place below in 19th. Bottom club Leicester could capitalize when it hosts Crystal Palace in the early kickoff and could move out of the relegation zone - even if only temporarily - with a win. Third-placed Tottenham takes on Everton, and Fulham faces Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Soria saves penalty in Getafe’s 0-0 derby draw at Rayo

MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday. Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Toney pushes England case in Brentford win over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Striker Ivan Toney sent a World Cup message to England boss Gareth Southgate by firing Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Friday. Toney was summoned by England for the first time last month but didn’t get to play against Italy and Germany. But he is becoming harder to ignore after boosting his case with a cute backheel followed by yet another penalty. Toney has eight league goals, level with Harry Kane. Only Erling Haaland has scored more. Brighton warmed up in shirts bearing the name of Enock Mwepu at their first game since the 24-year-old midfielder had to retire because of a hereditary heart condition. They put plenty of pressure on the Bees early.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Chivas dismiss sporting director Ricardo Pelaez after early Liga MX playoff exit

Chivas have terminated the contract of sporting director Ricardo Pelaez after a 5-4 loss on penalties to Puebla in the first round of the Liga MX playoffs. Current Chivas manager Ricardo Cadena will stay on board for the time being. Pelaez made the announcement on Tuesday after a conversation with...
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

