ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atlético reaches deal with Barcelona to keep Griezmann

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uO5Vs_0iTHjxfL00
1 of 3

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid reached a deal with Barcelona on Monday to sign forward Antoine Griezmann on a permanent transfer, freeing the France international to play more minutes.

Atlético said Griezmann signed a contract with the club until June 2026. He was in the final season of his two-year loan from Barcelona. The Catalan club said it will receive 20 million euros ($19.4 million) for the transfer, plus variables that could reach another 4 million euros ($3.8 million).

The teams had been in a contractual dispute that was limiting he 31-year-old forward’s opportunities for Atlético, which reportedly would have had to pay Barcelona 40 million euros ($38.8 million) if his playing time surpassed a certain number of minutes.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has been using the forward as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in most matches this season.

Griezmann scored three goals — including an important late winner against Porto in the Champions League — and had two assists so far.

“Happy to be where I want to be,” Griezmann wrote on Twitter. “Thank you everyone.”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said the deal with Atlético was crucial for his club because it keeps it from having to pay Griezmann’s high salary if he returned from the loan. Barcelona has been working hard to lower it player salaries and meet the Spanish league’s strict financial fair play rules.

A World Cup champion with France four years ago, Griezmann was a star at Atlético from 2014-19 before moving to Barcelona for what were two mostly disappointing seasons.

He is set to make France’s World Cup squad against this year, and will likely arrive at the tournament in Qatar in November having played a lot more minutes than if the deal with Barcelona had not been reached.

Griezmann is expected to be fighting for a starting position in a France attack that will be spearheaded by Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: EPL strugglers try to get out of trouble

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It is a big day at the foot of the Premier League with relegation strugglers Wolverhampton and Nottingham Forest going head-to-head at Molineux. Manager-less Wolves are third from bottom and Forest sit a point and a place below in 19th. Bottom club Leicester could capitalize when it hosts Crystal Palace in the early kickoff and could move out of the relegation zone - even if only temporarily - with a win. Third-placed Tottenham takes on Everton, and Fulham faces Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

Soria saves penalty in Getafe’s 0-0 derby draw at Rayo

MADRID (AP) — Getafe goalkeeper David Soria saved a penalty kick to help his side draw at city rival Rayo Vallecano 0-0 in the Spanish league on Friday. Rayo dominated possession but got no closer to scoring than Óscar Trejo’s penalty kick in the 53rd minute that Soria blocked. Trejo was sent to the spot after Fabrizio Angileri committed a handball in the area.
SOCCER
BBC

'﻿We are going all out for the win' - Ten Hag on Europa League

E﻿rik ten Hag says Manchester United are "going all out to win" against Omona Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to top Group E. At the halfway stage, U﻿nited sit second, three points behind Real Sociedad and knowing a runners-up finish would mean an additional play-off tie against a team dropping out of the Champions League.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antoine Griezmann
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Joan Laporta
BBC

Libyan fans embrace return to stadia after ban on attendances lifted

For Libyan football fans, the wait to cheer on teams involved at Africa's highest level from the stands has been a long one. For over nine years, they had been deprived of watching their clubs in continental competition and the national team inside stadiums. During that time, supporters had to...
FIFA
The Associated Press

Toney pushes England case in Brentford win over Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Striker Ivan Toney sent a World Cup message to England boss Gareth Southgate by firing Brentford to a 2-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Friday. Toney was summoned by England for the first time last month but didn’t get to play against Italy and Germany. But he is becoming harder to ignore after boosting his case with a cute backheel followed by yet another penalty. Toney has eight league goals, level with Harry Kane. Only Erling Haaland has scored more. Brighton warmed up in shirts bearing the name of Enock Mwepu at their first game since the 24-year-old midfielder had to retire because of a hereditary heart condition. They put plenty of pressure on the Bees early.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'﻿There's nothing better than proving people wrong' - Lampard

F﻿rank Lampard says he has enjoyed Everton's start to the season, not least because they were written off by certain people before the campaign began. E﻿verton have 10 points from their opening nine games and sit 12th in the early Premier League table after being tipped to be fighting relegation.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Real Madrid#Catalan#The Champions League#Spanish
BBC

G﻿uardiola prepared for 'biggest atmosphere' at Anfield

P﻿ep Guardiola has dismissed any suggestion Manchester City's 13-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table will give them a psychological advantage when the sides play at Anfield on Sunday. The Reds have already lost twice in the league this season and have been vulnerable defensively, but Guardiola...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: De Zerbi seeks 1st win with Brighton at Brentford

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Brighton has been playing well under recently hired manager Roberto De Zerbi without getting any wins. The team will be hoping that changes on a trip to Brentford that kicks off the latest round of games in the Premier League. Under De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter following his move to Chelsea, Brighton has drawn 3-3 at Liverpool — outplaying Jurgen Klopp’s team for spells at Anfield — and lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham, which produced a gritty defensive performance at Amex Stadium. Brighton would climb to fourth place, at least overnight, with a win against a Brentford team that is coming off heavy losses to Arsenal (3-0) and Newcastle (5-1) either side of a lackluster 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Friday's gossip: Tuchel, Gvardiol, Bellingham, Mbappe, Jorginho, Maguire

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would be interested in taking over as England manager if Gareth Southgate leaves after the World Cup in Qatar. Tuchel, 49, has rejected offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since being sacked by Chelsea in September. (Telegraph - subscription required) Tottenham are interested in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NME

Eurovision: Liverpool Mayor criticises “grossly inflated” accommodation prices

The Mayor of Liverpool, Steve Rotheram, has criticised “grossly inflated” accommodation prices in the city for next year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Last week, Liverpool was announced as the host city for Eurovision 2023, beating Glasgow to stage the contest on behalf of Ukraine, who organisers deemed unable to host the event due to their ongoing war with Russia.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Madrid, Spain
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor

The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city. Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week. The city won a...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy