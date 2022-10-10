Read full article on original website
Related
sfcollege.edu
SF’s Cardiovascular Technology Program Adds More Free Heart Ultrasound Clinics
October 14, 2022 – Santa Fe College’s Cardiovascular Sonography program is hosting a series of free heart ultrasound tests on select Fridays during the fall term. The tests, which are open to SF students, employees and the general public 18 years of age and older, will be held Friday, Oct. 21 and Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
sfcollege.edu
Join the SF Teaching Zoo for the 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo
October 14, 2022 – Boo at the Zoo returns to the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 3-7:30 p.m. Boo at the Zoo is Gainesville’s wildest Halloween event for all ages. All are welcome to join us at the zoo in costume to trick or treat throughout the zoo – just bring your own bag or bucket! The zoo will be closed Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for students and staff to transform the trails into a family friendly trick or treat trail, immersing visitors in the lands of Mario Kart, Finding Nemo, Willy Wonka, The Wild West and How to Train Your Dragon.
Comments / 0