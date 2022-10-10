October 14, 2022 – Boo at the Zoo returns to the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, from 3-7:30 p.m. Boo at the Zoo is Gainesville’s wildest Halloween event for all ages. All are welcome to join us at the zoo in costume to trick or treat throughout the zoo – just bring your own bag or bucket! The zoo will be closed Monday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for students and staff to transform the trails into a family friendly trick or treat trail, immersing visitors in the lands of Mario Kart, Finding Nemo, Willy Wonka, The Wild West and How to Train Your Dragon.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO